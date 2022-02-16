Mayor's seat will be up for grabs this year

One candidate announces

Nathan See, city Street Department superintendent, said he plans to run for mayor. See said he planned to announce his intentions Tuesday, Feb. 15, at the City Council meeting.

For the first municipal election in 28 years, Jackie Crabtree's name will not be on the ballot.

Crabtree, 67, said he will not seek re-election. He planned to make the announcement at the Tuesday, Feb. 15, City Council meeting.

"I'm not going to seek re-election," Crabtree said. First elected in 1995 for the part-time position, Crabtree has served for seven terms.

"It's time. We have done a lot and I think it's time to move on," he said recently. "It's time for me to do other things."

Crabtree said he hopes to research genealogy and work on photography.

The first two terms Crabtree served, the mayor's position was part time and the city's population was about 1,300.

He was still working for WalMart, where he worked for 31 years before retiring in 2004.

Now, he's served as mayor for 28 years.

Many ordinances have been passed, many homes, subdivisions have been built, new businesses have moved into town.

Ordinances governing the issues related to growth, including subdivisions, drainage, businesses have been adopted or changed, he said.

"The way we've grown," is something Crabtree said he is proud of. "We've done it in a way that's been beneficial for both residents and the commercial side."

And, the most challenging time was last year with the death of Police Officer Kevin Apple.

"It was tough on me personally, but also on the emergency medical personnel and the officers," he said. "I think we learned how strong our community really is and how supportive we really are of each other."

"We have a community that supports not just police and fire, but public officials. That's amazing," he said.

He said the key point in city is "the pride in our community that everyone has!"

"Like I've always said, if you don't change, you die ... we don't want to die.

"We don't want to be that community that dries up and dies," he said, explaining that he believes that both the long-time natives and the newcomers understand that and have developed a "give and take" attitude that benefits everyone.

"It takes everybody being involved. We need every body to step up," he said.

Crabtree recalled that he was just finishing a term on the School Board when his pastor's wife welcomed him at church with "Good morning, Mr. Mayor" when he hadn't even considered running. He said after that, several people approached him about running.

"I just felt like there was a job for me to do," he said.

"I'm satisfied with the job we've done and I'm content that there's people who can continue on," Crabtree said.