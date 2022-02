TIMES photograph by Annette Beard

Miss Pea Ridge Gabbie Fletcher pinned a sash on Allie King who was crowned Colors Day Queen 2022 as attendant Krew Meeker presented a basketball to King's escort Will Anderson and attendant Emersyn Woods waited to hand the crown to Fletcher. See more Colors Day photographs on page 4B. For more photographs, go to https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.