King crowned Colors Day Queen 2022

As the announcer said "the 2022 Colors Day queen -- Allie King," applause erupted and King smiled in surprise as her escort, Will Anderson clapped, and Miss Pea Ridge 2021 Gabbie Fletcher and attendants Krew Meeker and Emersyn Woods walked towards her carrying an autographed basketball and the crown.

King, 18, the the daughter of John E. and Mary King.

Colors Day, originally scheduled for Friday, Feb. 4, was delayed, but no less exciting for the seven maids, their escorts, friends and family. Snow covered roads prompted the closing of school and sporting events Friday, Feb. 4, so Colors Day was rescheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 8, the night that would have been Senior Night. Senior Night was then held Thursday, Feb. 10.

Attendants Emersyn Woods, daughter of Shawn and Jessica Woods, and Krew Meeker, son of Kyndra Meeker, are kindergarten students in Pea Ridge Primary School.

In addition to King, Colors Day maids, seniors at Pea Ridge High School, were Trinity Alley, Isabella Cates, Kamree Dye, Monique Holley, Mikayla Humphrey and Riley Robbins.

Trinity Alley, 17, is the daughter of Amanda and Shawn Alley. She was escorted by John Roses.

Isabella Cates, 18, is the daughter of Ron and Sonya Cates. She was escorted by Logan Stewart.

Kamree Dye, 18, is the daughter of Bobbye and John Dye. She was escorted by Jared Brewer.

Monique Holley, 18, is the daughter of Henry and Flora Holley. She was escorted by Ashton Burt.

Mikayla Humphrey, 17, is the daughter of John and Barbara Humphrey. She was escorted by Ryan Law.

Riley Robbins, 17, is the daughter of Belinda Robbins and granddaughter of Bill and Debbie Robbins and Connie Robbins, all of Pea Ridge. She was escorted by Tristan Thurman.