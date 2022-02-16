Hazelton Road project set to begin this week

Work is scheduled to begin this week on Hazelton Road, according to Nathan See, Street Department superintendent.

"ARCO got the contract," See said. "We've already done everything from our end and had a pre-construction meeting."

The street will be widened, curbs and gutters will be added as will sidewalks.

"This will create a new east-west corridor," See said. "There will be some periods during which the road will be closed."

He said people should not drive around barricades and should watch the city's social media sits for information on when the road will be closed.

"The biggest thing is that during construction, there will be times the road is closed. Please find an alternate road so we do not impede the contractors during the time of improvements," See said.

"If there are barricades there, they are there for your safety," he emphasized.

Depending on weather, See said the project could take about seven months. The Hazelton Street project is about a month behind where See estimated it would be because it took longer to get the bond work done than anticipated.

"It should be complete by August," he said. "This is the first project with the bond money."

"This is the. main way people will see their money at work.

"This is a very needed corridor to the schools and the business district," he said.

"We will be bidding on other bond projects in the next four months, trying to stay on track with what the projection was," he said.

"We will do the Patton Street extension soon," See said. "We're waiting on utilities to be moved."

The Patton Street project involves widening the road and adding curbs, gutters and sidewalks from the new part to North Curtis Avenue.

He said the improved road will increase the value in properties along the street.

"We are excited to see this project begin," See wrote on the city's Facebook page. "We can say it's been needed for quite some time. Contractors will be starting construction on Monday, Feb. 14, and this project will last until around August before it is final. There will be times that the road may be closed for a period of time to through traffic."