Election guidelines and dates available

Petitions for nomination of independent municipal candidates may begin being circulated on May 12, 90 days prior to the filing deadline.

In Pea Ridge, incumbent Mayor Jackie Crabtree has announced he will not seek re-election.

Other seats in Pea Ridge up for election this year include the city clerk seat, currently held by Sandy Button, and the two City Council seats currently held by Ginger Larsen, who filled the seat vacated by Matt Ahart, and Cody Keene.

In Garfield and Gateway, all elected seats are up for election.

In Garfield, that includes Mayor Gary Blackburn and City Council members Barry Kitterman, Jon F. Rambo, Aaron Poteat and Jim Teeselink.

In Gateway, that includes Mayor Andrew Tillman, city recorder/treasurer Sherry Robinette, and council members Don Deckard, Steven Guck, Sharon Barnett, Cris Jones and Cheryl Tillman.

According to the Benton County Clerk's Office, "Any qualified person desiring to be a candidate for municipal office in the General Election to be held on Nov. 8, 2022, must file a Nominating Petition, Affidavit of Eligibility, Petition Affidavit, and Political Practice Pledge with the County Clerk by the deadline date: Aug. 10, 2022, at 12 p.m."

For a city of the first class, the petition must contain signatures of not less than 30 qualified electors of the city in which the candidate files.

Dates to remember are:

May 12^Petitions may be circulated for city seats

Aug. 3-10^Filing period for municipal seats

Oct. 10^Deadline to register to vote in general election

Oct. 24^Early voting begins

Nov. 8^General election

For information, contact the Benton County Clerk's Office, 215 E. Central Ave., Suite 217, Bentonville. Information forms and packets are available at the county clerk's office.