City street names from soldiers in Battle of Pea Ridge

Editor's Note: The following is from Billie Jines' 1996 booklet, "The Streets of Pea Ridge." It has been updated to include new streets and those scheduled for future development. This is the second in a series of articles on the names of the streets of Pea Ridge.

In 1995, under the leadership of Mayor Jackie Crabtree, Ordinance No. 215 was passed by the Pea Ridge City Council. The street naming segment of the detailed ordinance made it mandatory to use the north-south for Union and east-west for Confederate names of combatants of the Battle of Pea Ridge.

Union

Union soldiers honored on names of north-south street

• Asboth Street -- Lies between Patton and Van Dorn streets. Named for Gen. Alexander S. Asboth, a former Hungarian nobleman, who commanded the second division under Gen. Samuel R. Curtis at Pea Ridge. Painfully wounded, he refused to leave the field. One of three Union generals at the Battle of Pea Ridge.

• Bancroft Drive -- Located in the Givens Place development, which was added in 1996. Honors Cpl. Oruns D. Bancroft who was killed in the Battle of Pea Ridge while serving with Co. A, 9th Iowa.

• Barris Lane -- Turns left (south) off of Slack Street (Ark. Hwy. 72 W.) by the Nazarene Church. Honors Capt. Sampson P. Barris of the 24th Missouri.

• Barnes Street -- Was named for Lt. Col. M.S. Barnes of the 37th Illinois Infantry. Located in Tyler Estates, which is located on the north side of Hayden Road (Ark. Hwy. 265), and was approved by the Pea Ridge Planning Commission in 1996.

• Bowen Street -- Lies between Patton and Van Dorn streets. Named for Major William D. Bowen of Bowen's Missouri Cavalry Battalion.

• Bussey Lane -- Turns left (north) off of East Pickens Road at the city limits. Honors Col. Cyrus Bussey of the 3rd Iowa Cavalry and assorted companies of the 1st, 4th and 5th Missouri Cavalry and half of the 1st Missouri Flying Battery. After the war, his men presented Bussey with an ornate presentation sword that is inscribed with the words "Pea Ridge."

• Carr Street -- Turns north off of Slack Street (Ark. Hwy. 72 West), the first street west as you leave Curtis Avenue. Carr Street actually is part of "the old highway" before Ark. Hwy. 94 was built. It was named for Col. Eugene A. Carr, who commanded the 4th Division under Gen. Curtis. It was Colonel Carr who is reported to have taken the elk horns from Elkhorn Tavern up north after the battle. They were returned in 1885 but are not the ones seen on the tavern today.

• Chapman Lane -- If you head due north on Hayden Road from West Pickens, you reach a road turning north again just after you take the first curve. You are on Chapman Lane -- but only a few hundred feet to the city limits. There suddenly Chapman becomes Easterling Road, reportedly the work of the 911 program. Chapman was named for Lt. W.B. Chapman of the 2nd Ohio Battery. Easterling is outside the city limits.

• Clark Street -- Turns north off of East Pike behind the school campus. Its honoree was James W. Clark of Co. H of Phelps Regiment from southwest Missouri. James was wounded in the Battle of Pea Ridge.

To be continued.