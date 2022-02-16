Boys take Prairie Grove and Gentry, girls split

Trent Loyd's boys shook off a narrow loss to Gravette last week, taking two straight wins over Prairie Grove and Gentry last week.

Meanwhile, Heath Neal's Lady Hawks had an uncharacteristic cold night from the field in a loss to Prairie Grove Tuesday but came back strong to defeat the 4A-1's second best team in Gentry Thursday.

The Hawk boys celebrated Colors Day Tuesday with a 34-25 win over Prairie Grove, avenging a 1-point loss to the Tigers back in January. They followed that up with a 60-55 win over Gentry on Thursday, making amends for a 2-point loss to the Pioneers also in January. The recent wins brought the Hawks up to third place in the 4A-1 West Division, just a game back of second-place Gravette.

The Lady Hawks had a phenomenal high percentage night shooting at Gravette the game before the Tiger tipoff, but the law of averages caught up with them when they had their worst percentage shooting night of the year in a 54-43 loss to Prairie Grove. They did get their groove back on two days later by taking down league runner-up Gentry in a 46-43 thriller.

The ladies ended the regular season in a tie for third in the 4A-1 West with Gravette.

The girls were scheduled to play at home Tuesday as Pea Ridge hosts the 4A-1 District Tournament. Their likely opponent was Shiloh as the Hawks play the No. 3 East team. Shiloh tied with Huntsville for No. 2 but the Eagles beat the private schoolers twice during the season to earn the tie-breaker. The boys were to play at 8:30 Tuesday against the winner of Monday's Gentry/Shiloh matchup.

If the girls won Tuesday, they will play again at 4 p.m.Wednesday against Gentry with a trip to the district semi-finals and a berth in the North Regional on the line.

If the boys won Tuesday, they will likely play Huntsville Wednesday with the same prizes at stake as the girls. Farmington hosts the regionals this year.

Game summaries:

Boys

Pea Ridge 34, Prairie Grove 25

In a game heavily dominated by defensive play by both sides, poor coaching decisions helped the Hawks gain their first lead of the game in the third quarter, with a Hawk offensive surge in the final period carrying them past their Washington County rivals.

The Hawks opened the game with a suffocating defense, not giving the Tigers an open shot until the game's first 80 seconds had passed, Unfortunately it was a long shot that went in for a 3-0 Tiger lead. A few seconds later, senior Jared Brewer tied the score for Pea Ridge with a trey from the corner at the 6:10 mark. Prairie Grove answered Brewer's trey with one of their own to get back ahead 6-3 with 5:32 showing. The Hawks shut the visitors out for the rest of the period but suffered a series of turnovers to not take advantage of it.

The Hawks pulled of a couple of steals to begin the second quarter to keep the guests from scoring and a layup by Bric Cates cut the deficit to 5-6 with 4:17 left in the half. Freshman James Bledsoe ripped a 3-pointer with 3 minutes left in the half for the Hawks' only lead of the first half at 8-6. It didn't last long as the Tigers scored inside moments later to tie the score at 8-8. It stayed tied until a minute left when the Tigers got a layup to fall for a 10-8 lead. The Hawks had three chances to re-tie or take the lead but three straight turnovers nixed the chance as the half ended with Prairie Grove clinging to a 2-point lead.

Both teams traded buckets with Cates knifing in for a layup and the Tigers scoring inside to keep their lead at 12-10. The Tigers then got a bucket and free throw to fall to get a little space ahead, leading 15-10. Cates made up most of the difference with a layup and two free shots as the Hawks led by just 1 at 15-14 with 3:35 left in the third.

The Tiger coach was upset with one of his players and he called timeout just a second before one of his guards let fire a 3-shot which went in but was disallowed because of the timeout called. The already upset coach then lost it on a foul call he didn't like, getting tagged with a technical foul. Brewer made both shots and the Hawks were ahead 16-15.

Prairie Grove did get the lead back with a mid-range jumper with 30 seconds left in the third, but Cates alertly passed the ball down to Austin James down low just before the buzzer to send the Hawks into the final period with a lead, 18-17.

The guests got a layup to fall seconds into the fourth to retake the lead, but a short jump shot by Josh Turner took the lead right back at 20-19 with 7 minutes left. Prairie Grove got their fans to their feet with a free throw and layup to regain the lead at 22-20 with 6 minutes left. For the next two minutes, both teams cranked up their defenses with no scoring until Evan Anderson got a shot to drop inside with 4 minutes left, tying the score at 22-22.

Brewer than stepped up to get the two biggest shots in the game, nailing two treys less than a minute apart, to shoot the Hawks ahead 28-22 with 2:28 left in the game, forcing the Tigers to change their defenses.

After making a shot to close the gap to 4 points with 2 minutes to go, the Tigers came out of their defense of the lane to regain posession. That left Anderson open and sharp Hawk passing to the junior forward paid off as he banked in three shots in the paint to put the game away. The Tigers could score but 1 point in the final two minutes, leaving the Hawks with a final 9-point victory.

The Hawks scored 20 points through the first three and half quarters, but rammed home 14 points in the last four minutes to carry the day.

Brewer led the scoring with 11 points, followed by Cates with 8, Anderson 8, Bledsoe 3, Turner 2 and James 2.

Pea Ridge 60, Gentry 55

The Blackhawks trailed for most of the contest until a late game comeback sent the game into overtime where the Hawks outscored their guests 9-4 to win the 4A-1 contest.

The game was marked by an unusual number of free throws being shot with the teams combining for 59 free throws, 38 of which were awarded to the Pioneers. Gentry outscored the Hawks 26-21 from the line but the Hawks' edge in making six 3-pointers compared to the Pioneers' lone trey made the difference.

The whistles were blowing early as Gentry sank eight free throws in the first quarter, with the Hawks canning one. Gentry got two field goals, but Josh Turner's trey and field goal along with Bric Cates' two goals kept the Hawks close as they trailed 12-10 after one quarter.

The guests shot through four goals in the second period alone and coupled with converting six free throws, they maintained a 26-21 lead heading into intermission. Cates' drives at the bucket led to multiple defensive fouls and the junior guard sank six from the line. Austin James contributed a bucket with Will Anderson hitting from behind the arc to keep the Hawks close going into the third quarter.

The Hawks stepped up their offense in the third but so did Gentry as the two teams racked up 15 points each, leaving the Pioneers 5-point lead intact. Gentry scored their one trey in the third but the Hawks' James Bledsoe and Turner both ripped one. Bledsoe also hit inside the arc, as did Joe Adams and Evan Anderson with Cates, Turner and Anderson converting a free shot. The flurry left the Hawks trailing 41-36 headed into the final frame.

Just like they did in the third quarter, the Hawks used five different scorers to dent the scoreboard in the fourth quarter. The Hawks outscored their guests 15-10 in the fourth to force an overtime period. Cates dropped in three field goals, with Turner and both Andersons coming up with adding solo shots. Austin James ripped a trey to aid in the run-up to the tie.

With the game ending in a 51-51 tie, the two squads went into overtime with the Hawks finally getting a free throw edge on the Pioneers, outscoring their guests from the free throw line 6-2 to pave the way to victory. Brewer hit three shots, Cates two and Turner one, with scoring rounded out by Bledsoe's 3-ball. Gentry made but a single field goal in the period as Pea Ridge eventually won 60-55.

Cates led the scoring with 19, followed by Turner 14, Bledsoe 8, James 5, Will Anderson 5, Evan Anderson 5, Brewer 3 and Adams 2.

Girls

Pea Ridge 46, Gentry 43

The Blackhawks took control of the game early but had to ride out a late comeback by the Pioneers to secure the victory.

The Pioneers use of the 3-point shot got them close at the end, but their reliance on distance shooting eventually cost them the victory. Gentry scored 27 of their points from behind the arc. The Pioneers made only five goals inside the arc for the whole game. Gentry's edge 6-3 in free throw shooting proved to be negligible.

The home standing Hawks outscored their guests 14-11 to take control of the contest in the first period. Bella Cates hit a trey and field goal, as did Lauren Wright to spark the surge. Sydney Spears provided the rest of the scoring via close in shot and two free throws.

Sophomore Leah Telgemeier sparked the second period with a trey and field goal, with Wright knocking down a pair of field goals with Spears scoring again inside. Paige Brown came off the bench and provided a big spark with a trey of her own as Pea Ridge leading their cross county rivals 28-21 at the break.

Cates hit a pair of treys in the third period to blunt a Pioneer comeback. Wright also scored a goal in the third with Telgemeier banking a pair of shots to keep the visitors from getting more than a point closer heading into the final period. The Blackhawks still led 40-34 with a quarter of action remaining.

The Hawks shooting went cold in the fourth, with the team only managing 6 points in the period. However, a scrambling Hawk defense kept the Pioneers bottled up, allowing them only 9 points for the period. A trey by Cates, bucket by Telgemeier, and a free throw by Wright was enough for the Hawks to hang on for the final victory as Pea Ridge won 46-43.

Cates led the scoring with 14, followed by Wright 12, Telgemeier 11, Spears 6 and Brown 3.

Prairie Grove 54, Pea Ridge 43

The Hawks were playing the fifth-place Prairie Grove Tigers but the visitors sought payback for a 1-point loss to the Hawks back in January. While Pea Ridge was quick out of the blocks and did end the first quarter with a 5-point lead, poor shooting and numerous Pea Ridge turnovers helped their guests take a narrow halftime lead before a late Tiger rush in the third quarter put the Hawks into a hole they could not escape.

Lauren Wright nailed a trey to start the game and fans hoped maybe the Hawks could extend their torrid shooting they displayed against Gravette. However, Wright's trey was the last one they would make until late in the second, and none were made in the third. In addition, the Hawks were being whistled for numerous fouls with many starters having to sit out a good portion of the game.

After Wright's trey, the Tigers matched it to tie, but a rebound and putback by Mia Dayberry regained the lead at 5-3 with 6:17 showing. Sydney Spears then got her own rebound and putback for a score and 7-3 lead. With 4 minutes left in the first, Leah Telgemeir hit twice from the line to give the Hawks a healthy 9-3 lead.

Prairie Grove got a trey to half the lead, but a Telgemeier rebound and putback and a lone free throw by Raegan Bleything gave Pea Ridge a 12-7 lead going into the second period.

The second period went badly for the Hawks, with only one shot ripping the nets. The shot was a 3-pointer by Dayberry and it broke a 12-12 tie but the Tigers scored a bucket and two free throws over the last four and one half minutes before the half to take a slim 16-15 lead at the break.

The Hawks scored 9 points in the third quarter, but the Tigers came up with 19 to jump further ahead. Wright scored a couple of buckets with Telgemeier hitting one along with a free throw while Bella Cates was two for two from the line. The Hawks steadied their ship at this point, but could make up uphill progress as the Tigers went on to win 54-43.

