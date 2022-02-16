Blackhawk Food Pantry opens doors

The Blackhawk Pantry is a food pantry available to our students, families, faculty, and friends in Pea Ridge, said director Alex Jackson.

The food pantry is open from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Thursday.

Jackson said people can come pick out items needed while having access to other resources.

"We are located behind Pea Ridge Intermediate School at 1536 N. Davis St.," she said.

Items in stock included potatoes, fresh vegetables, cereal, crackers, granola bars, syrup, canned goods, margarine, cheese, eggs, and household items such as toilet paper, paper towels, tissues, wipes, and personal hygiene items.