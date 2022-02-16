Benton County Jail

Monday, Feb. 7
2:21 p.m. Jinifer Babock, 41, Garfield, by BCSO, theft of property
Tuesday, Feb. 8
12:40 a.m. Howard Beavers, 53, Pea Ridge, by Lowell Police, careless and prohibitive driving; violation of Omnibus DWI Act
4:17 p.m. Melinda McDowell, 59, Garfield, by Pea Ridge Police, contempt of court, serving three days, concurrent
4:38 p.m. Joshua Phillips, 42, Garfield, by BCSO, two failure to appear
4:52 p.m. Ryan Anthony Rogers, 21, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, no driver's license, serving three days, concurrent
5:03 p.m. Christopher Allan Mann, 44, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, serving two days, consecutive
Thursday, Feb. 10
12:59 p.m Jonathan William Barrientos, 39, Wichita, Kan., by Pea Ridge Police, possession drug paraphernalia; possession drug paraphernalia meth/cocaine; possession of a controlled substance Sch. 6 with intent; possession controlled substance meth/cocaine with intent
Friday, Feb. 11
9:40 a.m. Michael Shane Allen, 26, Garfield, by Dept. of Community Corrections, revocation of probation, serving six days
12:25 p.m. Brandon WayneWaterman, 36, Garfield, by BCSO, failure to appear
12:38 p.m. Jason Don Raucstadt, 41, Seligman, Mo., by BCSO, failure to appear
3:21 p.m. Mark Conner Rhame, 25, Garfield, by Rogers Police, theft of property
Saturday, Feb. 12
12:28 a.m. Jordan Isaiah Olivio, 30, Garfield, by BCSO, possession drug paraphernalia; three failure to appear; contempt of court