Battle 160 years ago: Skirmish at Dunagin's farm recounted

Week of Feb. 12-18, 1862

As the Union Army of the Southwest approached Springfield, Mo., Confederate Major Gen. Sterling Price was making plans to evacuate the city. To help cover the evacuation, Price sent the 1st Missouri Cavalry (CS) to engage the federals at Pierson's Creek, 8 miles from the city, on Feb. 12. After a brief skirmish with the 3rd Illinois cavalry the Missourians headed back to join Price's army near McCullah's Spring, 12 miles south of Wilson's Creek.

After a cold night, Curtis' army entered Springfield on Feb. 13 only to find it deserted.

The next day Curtis marched south along Telegraph Road in pursuit of Price. Union and Missouri State Guard cavalry skirmished at Crane Creek, 30 miles south of Springfield on Feb. 14. Originally believing that the city of Springfield was Curtis' objective, Price was shocked at the Union commander's dogged winter pursuit and quickened his pace south toward Arkansas. By this time rumors were spreading throughout Fayetteville that Springfield had fallen.

Confederate Col. Louis Hebert passed the rumor to his commander Gen. McCulloch in Fort Smith. McCulloch told Hebert to have his command prepare to march to Springfield if necessary. On Feb. 16, Price and his bedraggled army crossed into Arkansas while his rear guard skirmished with federals in Cross Timber Hollow.

Hebert received a courier from Price confirming the fall of Springfield, and that he and his army were marching toward Arkansas.

Hebert informed McCulloch and quickly gathered his scattered brigade at Cross Hollows near present day Lowell, and marched north along Telegraph Road to save Price. On Feb. 17, Curtis and his army entered Arkansas passing the Elkhorn Tavern and located Confederate troops in the Little Sugar Creek valley. Lead cavalry units of Curtis' army charged south down Telegraph Road, and entered the Rev. Dunagin's farm and straight into a wall of Confederate infantry and artillery. Hebert's brigade had arrived just in time.

The Battle of Dunagin's Farm, as the engagement was called by the Confederates, allowed Price's exhausted army to retreat further south under the protection of Hebert's cover. At 4 p.m. and with Price safely away, Hebert broke off the fight at Dunagin's Farm and marched south following the Missouri State Guard to Cross Hollows. The first battle of the Civil War in Arkansas was over.

Federal casualties were 13 killed and 20 wounded plus 47 horses killed. Confederate losses are not known, but Union soldiers claimed to have buried 26 Confederate dead on the battlefield. Gen. McCulloch arrived at Cross Hollows on Feb. 18 and met with Price and Hebert while a small force of Union troops captured Bentonville that same day.

•••

Editor's note: This article was originally published Feb. 22, 2012, for the 150th anniversary of the Battle of Pea Ridge and is being republished for the 160th anniversary. It is the second in a five-part series. This information was provided by Troy Banzhaf, the supervisory park ranger/interptration at the Pea Ridge National Military Park.