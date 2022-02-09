Tipton is new minister in town

Greetings, my name is Shannon Tipton, the new minister at the Pea Ridge Church of Christ.

My wife, Kristy, and I have been married for 23 years. We have three children. Our daughter, Haley Hite, and our son-in-law Matthew live in the Houston area where they work with the youth at the Jersey Village Church of Christ. Our daughter, Reagan, is 19 and engaged to Ethan Rogers, planning to be married this fall. Our son, Layton, is 12 and is a sixth-grade homeschooler. We reside just outside of Pea Ridge in Jacket, Mo., where my wife and I have grown up and lived almost our entire lives.

I currently am employed with Lowes in Rogers where I will continue to work for some time. My wife is employed part-time at Autumn Place Independent Living here in town.

In 2014, Kristy and I took an evangelism class called Fishers of Men. It got us really excited about sharing the Lord with others. Later in that year we took our first mission trip to the Philippines. It was the hardest, most exhausting, yet most rewarding thing we had ever done up to that point. It was on that trip that we realized we needed more training.

In 2015, we moved to Denver and enrolled at the Bear Valley Bible Institute. I graduated from there in 2017 with a Bachelor's in Biblical Studies. After graduation I worked for one year with the Chouteau Hills Church of Christ in Chouteau, Okla. After our first year there we developed some difficult family matters that led us back home, worshipping at the Pea Ridge congregation. I then developed cancer and had to go through surgeries and radiation which further postponed any ministry work that I desired to do.

In December 2020, the preacher at the Pea Ridge church of Christ, Malcolm Scott, passed away. He was such a huge inspiration to me. He was the one who studied the Bible with me and showed me the way to salvation. He was such a great encouragement to me, and his absence continues to leave a big hole in my life and in this congregation.

For the next year, Jerry Lovell and I have taken turns filling in until a new minister could be found. Though I always had a desire to be in the pulpit again, timing just wasn't right with my health, and I didn't want to be the guy after Malcolm. Those are some big shoes to fill. I had been offered the position and declined it because I still had some health issues to overcome. The church was suffering with discouragement, loss, covid and decline of numbers. I knew that in order for the church to move forward the first step was to find a minister. After several months of looking for someone to fill our pulpit I chose to prayerfully consider the position again. Since I had just finished up my last cancer surgery there were no longer any excuses to keep me from serving in this role. We are very excited for this new chapter in our lives and in this congregation. We are looking forward to so many activities as we move forward.

Our first plan is to have a dedication service to Malcolm. Because of covid, our members were not able to attend a funeral service and are in need of some form of closure. I think this will help tremendously.

Our latest men's business meetings are leading towards some really great ideas for our community outreach and for the growth of this congregation. With the Lord's help we are moving forward in the right ways.

We would be thrilled to have any visitors to our regular services: Sundays at 10 and 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.; Wednesdays at 7 p.m.; and the ladies Bible Marking class on Tuesdays at 10 a.m.

Kristy and I will also be available for and would love to do personal Bible studies with those who are seeking a better understanding of God's Word.