Snow plus no school equals sledding fun and snowman building

School buildings were empty, closed for the forecast of ice, sleet and snow Wednesday through Friday.

Students were expected to continue working via Alternative Methods of Instruction (AMI) on Chrome books and lap tops, but that didn't hinder families from having fun in the snow.

From 6 to 10 inches of snow was reported in the northeast Benton County area of Pea Ridge, Garfield and Gateway. Bill Ryan, retired meterologist, reported 6.5" of snow in a yard in Windmill Estates on Friday.

Several people braved the icy roads to go to the City Park on Hayden Road to take advantage of the slopes for sledding. Using sleds, tubes and cardboard, children and adults slid down the hillsides again and again.

School resumed in-class instruction Monday morning with a couple of bus routes running on pavement only, not continuing on the ice-covered dirt sections.

Bryson Van Voorst, 9, son of Nick and Tosha Van Voorst of Pea Ridge walked back up the slope as he and his family enjoyed sledding at Pea Ridge City Park Friday.



Brooklyn Van Voorst, 7, daughter of Nick and Tosha Van Voorst of Pea Ridge pulled her sled back up the hill for another downhill slide as she and her family enjoyed sledding at Pea Ridge City Park Friday.



Building snow men was a popular past time Friday during the days off from school due to snow and ice on the roads.

