Removing snow, ice in layers helps

Snow days may mean a day to stay home, off the roads, closed schools and closed city offices, but it means hours more work for at least six people in Pea Ridge.

Employees of the city Street Department worked throughout the nights during the recent snow storm clearing roads to make them passable.

"You've got to get on it as soon as it happens," Nathan See, Street Department superintendent, said. "A lot of cities won't start on it until the morning... a couple that I know of, didn't come out until 5 o'clock in the morning.

"We were out the night before -- 8 o'clock at night -- getting it off. You've got to get it off in layers," he said.

"As traffic gets on it, it packs even harder so it's harder to get through the layers. That's one of the things we do, instead of waiting around, get on it as soon as we can and get the material off and get some salt and sand off to help melt it," he said, explaining that as soon as the rain stopped, he was able to put down salt and sand.

The Street Department employees worked 12 hours Wednesday night, then again from noon until about 9 p.m. Thursday and then again early Friday morning, See said.

"Being on it and getting it taken off as soon as we can is the secret," he said.

"Everything in our incorporated area, as far as state roads, we take care of those in an agreement with ARDOT (Arkansas Department of Transportation) that they pay us back with an hourly rate," See said. Arkansas Highways 94, 72 and 265 are some of the main roads in Pea Ridge. "That's some of our primary roads we take care of."

See said Monday that his department worked 36 hours and 12 hours would be billed to the state.

"I'm appreciative to the citizens for their patience with us and taking the basketball goals off the streets," See said.

Slack Street is Ark. Hwy. 72, which turns north at the southern four-way stop and coincides with North Curtis Avenue, then turns east at the northern four-way stop and is East Pickens Road. South and North Curtis Avenue are Ark. Hwy. 94 which turns west at the north four-way stop and coincides with West Pickens Road. Ark. Hwy. 265 is Hayden Road from Pickens to the Missouri State line.

"Everybody should be able to commute around the town by this evening," See said Friday afternoon.

"The most difficult thing for us, as I've always stressed, is having cars parked in the road and having traffic out on it packing it down," he said.

"I applaud the people who did move their vehicles and basketball goals for us," See said. "It's been a good storm as far as taking care of things in a timely manner. It could have been a lot worse.

"The citizens have helped us out a lot as far as not having things impeding our traffic flow."

Prior to the forecast storms, See said he was in constant contact with the city Police Department and Benton County Emergency Management to be apprised of weather and road conditions. "We've got all our equipment ready to go."

The city Street Department has four trucks with snow plows and one road grader.