Recollections

50 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic

Vol. 7 No. 6

Thursday, Feb. 10, 1972

Visitors traveling to the Pea Ridge National Military Park reached 133,721 in number during 1971. Since we started to record figures, 845,35 people have toured the facilities at Pea Ridge.

The Pea Ridge PTA will observe Founders Day Monday by paying tribute to past presidents of the PTA.

John S. Escue was promoted to national product sales manager for Hoyt Corporation. Escue started with Hoyt Corporation in 1967 and has worked in the sales department with his previous position being manager of distributor sales in the Water System Division. John and his family live in Pea Ridge.

40 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic-Scene

Vol. 17 No. 6

Wednesday, Feb. 10, 1982

Pea Ridge Volunteer Fire Department responded to a call Sunday afternoon when a car caught fire in Brush Creek Hills after going out of control on an icy hill and severed a gas meter. Fire Chief Sam Spivey and Fred McKinney responded for Pea Ridge and were assisted by several members of the Little Flock Volunteer Fire Department. Rogers Ambulance also responded.

The Pea Ridge Park Commission met to discuss the budget. Finance chairman Elwin Marlow reported $516.44 in the savings balance with $130.50 in the checking. There was another $500 anticipated in revenue sharing. Parks Commission members greed the top priority for 19282 was fencing and to get tables for the pavilion.

Pea Ridge officials, including city government, Library Board, Planning Commissioners and Park Commissioners have filed their Code of Ethics Disclosure forms as provided by state law.

Pea Ridge City Council vote to reduce the size of the sewer project to be able to get constructing started and stay within available funding. Because of a $260,800 difference between the costs as bid and the funds available, the engineers recommended the curtailment of the original plan and adoption of a variation.

30 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Country Times

Vol. 27 No. 6

Thursday, Feb. 13, 1992

Stephen Adams has been named superintendent of Pea Ridge National Military Park, said John Cook, Southwest Regional director of the National Park Service. Adams has been acting superintendent since October, following the resignation of Jim Gott.

The Pea Ridge City Council increased the amount paid to the firemen from $3 to $5 for attending meetings. The council hired attorney Richard Hardwick to serve as city prosecutor; he will be paid $360.50 monthly.

The president of the Pea Ridge Chamber of Commerce said the chamber's first member/guest reception was a success. President Richard Kimberlin said 35 people attended the open house.

20 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 37 No. 6

Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2002

Pea Ridge fifth-graders Jordan Wright and Jennifer Baker released their cars for a test of speed, vying for ribbons at the Pea Ridge Middle School Science Fair.

An Arkansas-Missouri Railroad train derailed around 5 a.m. Friday, spilling soybean meal and aluminum bars into surrounding pastures in Garfield. The train, made of six locomotives and 15 cars was southbound east of U.S. Highway 62 when the incident occurred.

Seven terms and 14 years is enough for Benton County Sheriff Andy Lee who announced he will not seek the Republican nomination for sheriff.

Call her a nurse with unusual patients or an animal lover with specialized skills Michelle Ewan, the veterinary technician at Oak view Animals Clinic, began working in September.

10 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 47 No. 6

Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2012

Spending his weekend reading job applications, Dr. Paul Hewitt said there are excellent candidates for the Pea Ridge School superintendent position. By Friday, there were 36 applications received and two more came in before the day was over. Hewitt, advisor to the School Board, and Dr. Roland Smith, interim superintendent, will review applications and narrow the list.

The Arkansas Sesquicentennial Commission commemorated the 150th anniversary of the Civil War in Arkansas. The Battle of Pea Ridge was fought March 6, 7 and 8, 1862.

The week of Feb. 5-11, 1862, the Pea Ridge campaign was set into motion as the Union army under Brigadier Gen. Samuel R. Curtis had prepared for weeks at Lebanon, Mo., to begin the winter campaign to crush or push the pro-Confederate Missouri State Guard out of southwest Missouri once and for all.