Planners stay busy

All projects presented to the Planning Commission were approved in the regular meeting.

With five of the six members present Tuesday, Feb. 1, planners approved a rezone request, a lot split and a large scale development and learned the variance requested the previous month was not needed.

Member Greg Pickens was not present. He moved out of the city limits and resigned. Dr. Karen Sherman, planner, asked if they empty seat would be filled. City Street Department superintendent Nathan See said: "That will be up to the mayor."

Commission chairman Al Fowler asked Sherman if she would serve another term as her position had expired. She said she would.

"In more than 25 years of serving on this commission, I'm pretty sure I've never had a second swearing in," Sherman said. "I'm going to be here for a little while."

Items approved were:

• Rezoning 1515 It'll Do Road from residential (R1) to Commercial (C1) to fit with new zoning regulations (there were no comments or questions concerning the issue during the public hearing);

• Lot split for property on Reed Loop in Sugar Creek Development;

• Large scale development for Auto Zone on Slack Street with both planner Chris Johnson and city attorney Shane Perry recusing themselves;

• Preliminary plat for Saratoga Subdivision on Hazelton Road for 106 lots on 30 acres; and

• Final plat for Elkhorn Ridge Phase V.

Addressing an item from the January Planning Commission, city building official Tony Townsend told commissioners the state fire code requires five feet of separation between buildings but has an exception for buildings finished with "fire-rated material" so the question for a variance presented at the January Planning Commission was moot. A variance is not required, Townsend said.