Pea Ridge Schools Menus

Monday, Feb. 14

Breakfast: Cinnamon toast, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Spaghetti w/ meat sauce, garden salad, green beans, garlic toast, frozen juice cup, milk

Grades 7-12 option: Or cheese ravioli

Tuesday, Feb. 15

Breakfast: Chocolate muffin, yogurt tube, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Fish sticks, northern beans, sweet potato fries, cornbread, pineapple tidbits or fresh fruit, milk

Grades 7-12 option: Or BBQ patty

Wednesday, Feb. 16

Breakfast: Apple frudel, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Chicken tenders, scalloped potatoes, green peas, biscuit, strawberry cup or fresh fruit, milk

Thursday, Feb. 17

Breakfast: Cereal bowl, cheese stick, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Bean & beef burrito w/ cheese, spinach salad, carrots sticks w/ ranch, applesauce or fresh fruit, milk

Grades 7-12 option: Or Frito pie

Friday, Feb. 18

Breakfast: Sausage biscuit, variety of fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Cheeseburger, lettuce/tomato, oven baked fries, variety of fruit, milk

Grades 7-12 option: Or chicken sandwich

*Pre-K will receive juice for the day at snack time, not breakfast.

More News

Meal prices

Meals free to all students

Ala carte will have charges

Lunch: Adults — $3.75