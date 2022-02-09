Pea Ridge Schools Menus

Monday, Feb. 14
Breakfast: Cinnamon toast, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Spaghetti w/ meat sauce, garden salad, green beans, garlic toast, frozen juice cup, milk
Grades 7-12 option: Or cheese ravioli
Tuesday, Feb. 15
Breakfast: Chocolate muffin, yogurt tube, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Fish sticks, northern beans, sweet potato fries, cornbread, pineapple tidbits or fresh fruit, milk
Grades 7-12 option: Or BBQ patty
Wednesday, Feb. 16
Breakfast: Apple frudel, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Chicken tenders, scalloped potatoes, green peas, biscuit, strawberry cup or fresh fruit, milk
Thursday, Feb. 17
Breakfast: Cereal bowl, cheese stick, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Bean & beef burrito w/ cheese, spinach salad, carrots sticks w/ ranch, applesauce or fresh fruit, milk
Grades 7-12 option: Or Frito pie
Friday, Feb. 18
Breakfast: Sausage biscuit, variety of fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Cheeseburger, lettuce/tomato, oven baked fries, variety of fruit, milk
Grades 7-12 option: Or chicken sandwich
*Pre-K will receive juice for the day at snack time, not breakfast.
Meal prices
Meals free to all students
Ala carte will have charges
Lunch: Adults — $3.75