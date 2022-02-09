Pea Ridge Police Dept.

Warrants served

• Samantha Melissa Countryman, 27, Seligman, Mo., contempt of court

• Alex Hammond, 29, Pineville, Mo., contempt of court

• Donald W. Denney, 33, Springdale, failure to appear

• Megan Leftwich, 27, Pea Ridge, contempt of court

• Joshua Ryan Schnitzer, 40, Pea Ridge, contempt of court

• Jonathan Isrrael Martinez, 29, Los Angeles, Calif., contempt of court

• Christina Shea Wallace, 33, Eureka Springs, failure to appear

• Tracie L. Oseguerra, 50, Rogers, failure to appear

• Andrew Blueher, 26, Rogers, failure to appear

• Emily Lu Paquin, 27, Fayetteville, failure to appear

• Zachary Scott Taylor, 28, Bentonville, failure to appear

Thursday, Jan. 27

3:01 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police cited Chelsey Nicole Bolt, 29, Siloam Springs, in connection with failure to register vehicle, no liability insurance and failure to have interlock device and was then turned over to Benton County Sheriff's deputies in connection with a warrant.

Saturday, Jan. 29

10:01 a.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on Lindsay Street in reference to a puppy running loose and in the road. The dog, a black and white male blue heeler was taken to the Pea Ridge Veterinary Clinic. On Jan. 31, Tyler Woodall, 25, Charleston, Ark., claimed the dog. He was issued a citation in connection with animal regulations.

11:49 a.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on Washburn Drive in connection to a criminal mischief call regarding a mailbox that had fallen. As a result of the investigation, it was discovered a Fed-Ex driver had hit the mailbox and knocked it over.

6:40 p.m. Police were dispatched to the area of South Curtis Avenue and Wade Lane in reference to a "male yelling like a 'caveman' as he was laying on the ground rolling around." As a result of the investigation, police retrieved a loaded HK P30 9mm pistol, a fully loaded HK VP9 9mm and seven loaded pistol magazines. Police requested an ambulance and the man was transported to Mercy Hospital. Police obtained a warrant for arrest for Darrin Wayne Jett, 41, Pea Ridge, in connection with disorderly conduct and public intoxication.

Monday, Jan. 31

12:40 p.m. A city employee turned in a bag and crate full of miscellaneous tools found on the side of the road at Ark. Hwy. 265 and Chapman Street.

Wednesday, Feb. 2

12:50 a.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police issued a citation to Harley Mattox, 22, Pea Ridge, in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia and no proof of liability insurance.