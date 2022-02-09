Sign in
Parks Board abolishment on agenda

by Annette Beard | February 9, 2022 at 10:02 a.m.

Abolishing the Parks Commission is one of several items on the agenda for this month's City Council meeting.

According to the ordinance authorizing the abolishment of the commission, the Parks Commission was established in 1975, but "for approximately the past 10 years, insufficient public interest in serving on the Commission has plagued its effectiveness to hold meetings and execute its statutory duties."

The ordinance, if approved, would place all "management and oversight of the city parks and recreation" with the City Council.

A final plat and rezone are on the agenda.

The final plat is for Elkhorn Ridge Subdivision, Phase V, which was approved by the Planning Commission Tuesday, Feb. 1.

The rezone request is for Shimizu Farms to rezone property from R1 to C1. The rezone was approved by the Planning Commission Feb. 1.

Other items on the agenda, include:

• Ord. 748, Approve Fire Department Employee manual;

• Alex Wright, librarian, open bids for Library roof repair;

• Reappoint Karen Sherman to the Pea Ridge Planning Commission; and

• Approve advertisement for 2022 Street projects.

The meeting, scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15, in the court room of City Hall is open to the public.

Print Headline: No interest prompts end of Parks Board

