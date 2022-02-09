OPINION: Winn does well in first collegiate indoor pentathalon

Freshman Blakelee Winn of Pea Ridge finished fourth in the Northwest Missouri State's Bearcats Indoor Track Championships pentathlon event.

Winn scored 3,550 points to provisionally qualify for the NCAA Division II Indoor Championships next month. She was second in the 60-meter hurdles (8.92), second in the long jump (17'11"), fourth in the shot (37'10"), and fourth in the 800-meter (2:34.6). Winn also competed in the high jump but that event result has not released by the sports information office.

The former All-Stater Blackhawk was provisionally nationally qualified in several events this semester for the Pittsburg State Gorillas in Pittsburg, Kan.

Razorbacks go on another tear

The Razorback men's basketball team has the University of Arkansas back in the hunt, as they won their eighth straight game, seven of them SEC games as they have risen to third place in the SEC standings with a 7-3 mark.

The Hogs started the season roaring, going 9-0 with several impressive wins in earning a Top 10 NCAA ranking nationally, that is, until the wheels fell off the bus. The Hogs were blown out by Oklahoma, beaten by Hostra, and lost their first three conference games to Mississippi State, Vanderbilt and Texas A&M.

They have since beaten Mississippi State and Texas A&M in rematches, but the big game was Tuesday night when they were scheduled to host national No. 1 Auburn.

The Hogs have three nationally-ranked teams in the next couple of weeks, but all three games will be played in Fayetteville. After Auburn, they play host to No. 22 Tennessee on Feb. 19, with games with No. 5 Kentucky home on Feb. 26, and No. 25 LSU coming to northwest Arkansas on March 2. Their only game with a ranked team on the road, is the return match with Tennessee set for March 5.

Arkansas has not been ranked since their colossal collapse a few weeks, but Coach Eric Musselman has reset his team and they are back to playing close to what they are capable of. Perhaps that three week stretch of poor play was a good wake up call.

SEC Standings

Auburn^10-0

Kentucky^8-2

Arkansas^7-3

Tennessee^7-3

Miss State^5-4

Florida^5-5

LSU^4-6

Texas A&M^4-6

Alabama^4-6

S. Carolina^4-6

Vanderbilt^4-6

Missouri^3-6

Mississippi^3-7

Georgia^1-9

4A-1 League standings

The current conference standings are:

Girls

4A-West Division

1. Farmington^9-0

2. Gentry^7-2

3. Pea Ridge^6-3

4. Gravette^5-4

5. Prairie Grove^3-7

4A-1 East Division

1. Harrison^5-3

2. Huntsville^2-8

3. Shiloh^1-7

3. Berryville^1-7

Boys

4A-1 West Division

1. Farmington^9-0

2. Gravette^5-4

3. Prairie Grove^4-6

3. Pea Ridge^3-6

5. Gentry^2-7

4A-1 East Division

1. Berryville^8-1

2. Huntsville^4-4

3. Harrison^2-5

4. Shiloh^2-6

4A-1 Overall record

Girls

1. Farmington^23-1

2. Gentry^22-2

3. Pea Ridge^15-9

4. Gravette^14-10

5. Prairie Grove^11-9

6. Shiloh^10-12

7. Harrison^8-10

8. Huntsville^7-13

9. Berryville^-11

Boys

1. Farmington^22-1

2. Berryville^20-4

3. Gravette^15-9

4. Huntsville^9-6

5. Gentry^12-12

6. Harrison^9-11

7. Pea Ridge^9-15

8. Prairie Grove^8-13

9. Shiloh^5-15

•••

Editor's note: John McGee, an award-winning columnist, sports writer and art teacher at Pea Ridge elementary schools, writes a regular sports column for The Times. The opinions expressed are those of the writer. He can be contacted through The Times at [email protected]