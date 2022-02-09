Lady Hawks throttle Gravette 60-31; boys lose close one

The Lady Hawks came out on fire, making nine of their first 10 shots to blow out to a big lead after which Gravette never threatened Tuesday, Feb. 1, in Gravette.

Equally as impressive was the Hawk defense, allowing the Lions to score in the double digits just one quarter all evening, a 10-point total in the third.

The boys were in a nail biter all evening trailing their hosts by small amounts, but had a chance to take a lead with 20 seconds left in the game. However, late turnovers sent their chances off the rails in another closely fought loss.

Both the girls and boys teams played lights out on defense, with both squads having likely the best defenses in the 4A-1.

Game accounts note

The writer had only a video copy of the game to report the action, and with the Gravette announcer failing to identify the Hawk athletes along with a camera that wasn't honed in close enough to see numbers, all Hawk scoring in these game accounts are anonymous.

Girls

Pea Ridge 60, Gravette 31

Gravette got the opening tip, but an alert Hawk stole the ball in the back court and laid it off the glass for an immediate 2-0 lead. After the Lions took possession, they missed their shot, but the Hawks didn't on the return trip, with a corner trey pushing the score out to 5-0 in the game's first 20 seconds.

On the next possession, Pea Ridge stole the ball, drove the court, made the layup and added the accompanying free throw for an 8-0 lead barely a minute into the contest. After Gravette finally scored on a pair of free throws, the Hawks went down and ripped another trey for an 11-2 lead. After the Lions ran a minute off the clock before missing their shot, the Hawks drove down the floor again, making several passes before nailing another trey just before another Hawk steal led to a layup and their sixth straight made shot against no misses for a 16-2 lead with 5:03 to go in the first.

Gravette finally made a 3-pointer but the Hawks answered right back for an 18-5 lead, their seventh straight made shot. Then after Gravette missed two free throws, the Hawks ran the floor, put up a trey and ripped it for a 21-5 lead and their eighth straight shot.

A hook shot pushed the Hawk lead to 23-5 with 1:30 left. The Lions made a pair of free throws to send the teams into the second quarter with Pea Ridge ahead 23-7.

Gravette hit a layup at the 6:30 mark for the first score of the second period as the Hawks' torrid shooting cooled. A great pass underneath scored one for the Hawks as the Hawks advantage stayed at 16 with a 25-9 lead. Another Hawk trey inside 5 minutes was matched by the Lions soon after, but the Hawks ripped still another for a 31-12 lead with 4:00 left in the half.

Another Hawk trey opened the gap to 34-12 with 40 seconds left and that's what the score at the break would be.

Gravette scored the first goal of the third quarter, but the Hawks answered with a trey, and a rebound goal moments later to push the Hawks closer to a Mercy Rule game, holding a 39-14 lead with 6:30 left in the third.

Another Hawk trey added to the lead at 42-14, 2 points from the Mercy Rule with 4:05 left in the period. The Lions finally scored a free throw to break a long 4-minute scoring drought. The Lions then got a layup, but Pea Ridge did the same thing right back as the score stood at 44-17 with 2 minutes left. The Lions got another goal in close, but the Hawks' long game netted another trey. However, the Lions hit a trey in the last seconds to leave the score at 47-22 with one quarter to play.

The first score was a Lion rebound and putback but the Hawks came back with a trey and a 50-24 lead. The Lions hit their own trey but after a flurry of activity, the Hawks hit a trey than another regular shot for a 55-27 lead with 3:36 to go.

A Lion free toss was answered with a shot in the lane and 57-28 lead with 1:40 to go. The Hawks' last trey for the evening set off the Mercy Rule with 1:17 left in the game. The Lions made the last field goal with a minute left and a free throw in the last seconds to set the final score at 60-31.

Boys

Gravette 39, Pea Ridge 34

The first quarter was almost all defense as Gravette got their first field goal under two minutes for a 4-2 lead. Pea Ridge scored first for a 2-0 lead but the Lions hit two charity tosses to knot the score at 4:49 prior to the Lions' first goal. A Hawk trey got the lead back at 5-4, but a Lion shot in close got the lead to the hosts at 6-5 with 90 seconds left. Pea Ridge scored again with under a minute for a 7-6 advantage. However, a Gravette shot at the buzzer made it in for a 8-7 lead for the lead headed into the second.

A Hawk trey leading off the second, put the Hawks up 10-8. Two free tosses knotted the score for Gravette and two more gave the hosts the lead at 12-10 with 7 minutes left in the half. The Lions then scored two more from the line and a bigger lead at 14-10 with 5 minutes left. The Hawks held the ball over 2 minutes before a turnover gave it back to the Lions with 3 minutes left. A subsequent shot and rebound put the hosts up 16-10 with under 3 minutes to go.

Gravette hit one in the lane for a 18-10 lead, but a Hawk trey soon after brought the lead back some at 18-13 with a minute left. That was how the half ended with the Hawks down by 5.

A pass inside to the Lions netted them the first score of the quarter, but a quick layup by the Hawks kept the lead at 5 at 20-15. A long trey by Gravette put the hosts further ahead at 5:28 but a quick Hawk answer left the score at 23-17 with 5 minutes left.

Another Hawk score cut the lead to 4, but Gravette came right back to score for a 25-19 lead. A close in score by Gravette gave the hosts their biggest lead at 27-19 with 3 minutes left in the half. The Hawks scored in close to cut the lead to 6, with a pair of free throws in the final seconds put the Hawks trailing by just 4 headed into the last quarter, 27-23.

A great trey shot to start the fourth quarter by the Hawks ripped the cords but was waved off by the refs, which could have cut the lead to just 1. An offensive rebound moments later put the Lions back on top by 6, 29-23 with 6 minutes left. Free throws by the Hawks cut the lead to 29-25 with 5 minutes left.

The Hawks shot and missed four straight offensive rebounds, and more bad luck occurred when the game was stopped by a time out right before another Hawk 3-pointer ripped the net. Another close in shot by Gravette with under 4 minutes left built the Lion lead to 6, but a Hawk trey cut the lead to just 3 at 31-28 with 2:53 left.

A Pea Ridge rebound and put pack got the Hawks to within 1 at 31-30 with two minutes left. Gravette then hit a 3-pointer with 90 seconds left but the Hawks did one of their own with 1:20 to go as the score stayed close at 34-33. The Hawks then had a chance to take the lead but lost the ball on a turnover which the Lions took down the floor and hit a trey to get the lead back to four at 37-33 with 42 seconds left. Pea Ridge then scored with 34 seconds but missed the accompanying free throw to trail the Lions by two 37-35 with 30 seconds left.

Gravette then scored in close to get the lead back to 39-35 with less than 20 seconds left, and when the Hawks turned the ball over after getting it back, the Lions then just ran the clock out for the victory.

Westside Eagle Observer/MIKE ECKELS Gabe Edgmon (10) fights off a pair of Blackhawk defenders to put up a jumper from the right lane during the Gravette-Pea Ridge conference contest at the Lions' Den in Gravette Feb. 1. Just three minutes into the first quarter Edgmon hit a pair of free throws to put the Lions on the scoreboard. He had a total of eight points for the night.



Westside Eagle Observer/MIKE ECKELS Lion Brooks West (33) protects the ball after Blackhawk Luke Baker (10) tries to steal the ball away during the third quarter of the Gravette-Pea Ridge basketball game in Gravette Feb. 1. The Lions took the conference win 39-35 over the Blackhawks.



Westside Eagle Observer/MIKE ECKELS Alexa Parker (left) tries to block a Lady Blackhawk shooter from making a layup during the first quarter of the Gravette-Pea Ridge girls basketball game in Gravette Feb.1. The Lady Blackhawks took the conference win 60-31 over the Lady Lions.



Westside Eagle Observer/MIKE ECKELS Weaving her way in and out of a flock of Lady Blackhawks, Lady Lion Brynn Romine (22) makes a run on the basket during the third quarter of the Gravette-Pea Ridge basketball contest at the Lions' Den in Gravette Feb. 1.

