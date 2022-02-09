Diary tells soldier's view

Pvt. Henry M. Dysart of the 3rd Iowa Cavalry was part of Col. Cyrus Bussey's command which traveled behind Curtis's army. Dysart's regiment arrived in Rolla, Mo., 55 miles north of Lebanon where Curtis was preparing his army. The rail line ended at Rolla and Lebanon was to be reached on foot.

On Feb. 8, 1862, Dysart arrived in Rolla "Cold. Arrived at Rolla about sundown..."

"I was much surprised to see Rolla a shadow of a town after having formed the opinion that it was a city of importance ... About 2,000 troops are stationed in and around Rolla."

As Curtis left Lebanon on Feb. 10, he sent word to Col. Bussey at Rolla to move his troops to Lebanon.

Dysart writes, "Rolla. Monday, Feb. 10, 1862 ... Mild. Early this morning all hands went to work. Some were detailed to haul wood, some to clear away and burn brush. The camp presented the appearance of a back woods farm on log rolling day."

"Col. Bussey received orders from Gen. Curtis to join him at Lebanon."

Feb. 11, '62 "The boys have begun what they call jayhawking. Killing and bringing in pigs, chickens, etc. which is wrong at least when we are furnished with plenty of provision."

On Feb. 12, Dysart and his pards would arrive in Lebanon, Mo., two days after Curtis' main body left.

•••

The Diary of Pvt. Henry M. Dysart of the 3rd Iowa Cavalry, part of Col. Cyrus Bussey's command which traveled behind Curtis's army, as provided by the Pea Ridge National Military Park. This is the first in a four-part series being published in recognition of the 160th anniversary of the Battle of Pea Ridge.