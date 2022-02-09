Sign in
Replica edition News Sports Opinion Obituaries Special Sections Church Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Diary tells soldier's view

February 9, 2022 at 10:10 a.m.

Pvt. Henry M. Dysart of the 3rd Iowa Cavalry was part of Col. Cyrus Bussey's command which traveled behind Curtis's army. Dysart's regiment arrived in Rolla, Mo., 55 miles north of Lebanon where Curtis was preparing his army. The rail line ended at Rolla and Lebanon was to be reached on foot.

On Feb. 8, 1862, Dysart arrived in Rolla "Cold. Arrived at Rolla about sundown..."

"I was much surprised to see Rolla a shadow of a town after having formed the opinion that it was a city of importance ... About 2,000 troops are stationed in and around Rolla."

As Curtis left Lebanon on Feb. 10, he sent word to Col. Bussey at Rolla to move his troops to Lebanon.

Dysart writes, "Rolla. Monday, Feb. 10, 1862 ... Mild. Early this morning all hands went to work. Some were detailed to haul wood, some to clear away and burn brush. The camp presented the appearance of a back woods farm on log rolling day."

"Col. Bussey received orders from Gen. Curtis to join him at Lebanon."

Feb. 11, '62 "The boys have begun what they call jayhawking. Killing and bringing in pigs, chickens, etc. which is wrong at least when we are furnished with plenty of provision."

On Feb. 12, Dysart and his pards would arrive in Lebanon, Mo., two days after Curtis' main body left.

•••

The Diary of Pvt. Henry M. Dysart of the 3rd Iowa Cavalry, part of Col. Cyrus Bussey's command which traveled behind Curtis's army, as provided by the Pea Ridge National Military Park. This is the first in a four-part series being published in recognition of the 160th anniversary of the Battle of Pea Ridge.

Print Headline: Diary tells soldier's view

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Most vulnerable still in jeopardy as COVID-19 precautions ease
by The Associated Press
Experts hail big step forward in fusion technology in UK
by The Associated Press
Working conditions for Border Patrol getting more attention
by The Associated Press
Macron: Putin told him Russia won't escalate Ukraine crisis
by The Associated Press
Proposed pay increase for state workers headed to Missouri House floor
by Cameron Gerber
ADVERTISEMENT