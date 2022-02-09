Building permits

January 2022
Contractor^Address^Fee Total^Const. Value
Clement Homes Inc.^828 Macdonald Drive^$728^$201,532
Clement Homes Inc.^1905 Tull Drive^868^$257,198
Clement Homes Inc.^1701 Crump Street^$1,028^$321,195
Bauman Construction LLC^120 Dobson Street^$1,081^$342,568
Doug Sperber^204 Dobson Street^$1,133^$363,095
Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^2423 England Lane^$3,086.99^$285,332
Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^2421 England Lane^$2,904.99^$212,399
Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^2419 England Lane^$3,084.99^$284,729
Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^2417 England Lane^$2,869.99^$198,634
Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^2415 England Lane^$2,869.99^$198,634
Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^2413 England Lane^$2,991.99^$247,538
Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^2411 England Lane^$3,143.99^$309,603
Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^2409 England Lane^$2,904.99^$212,399
Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^2407 England Lane^$2,904.99^$212,882
Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^2405 England Lane^$3,066.99^$277,604
Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^2403 England Lane^$2,869.99^$198,634
Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^2401 England Lane^$3,146.99^$309,603
Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^202 Trimble Lane^$3,159.99^$314,312
Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^207 Trimble Lane^$2,981.99^$243,070
Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^301 Trimble Lane^$2,904.99^$212,882
Northrock Builders LLC^813 Carlock Drive^$886^$264,443
Northrock Builders LLC^809 Carlock Drive^$936^$284,970
Northrock Builders LLC^805 Carlock Drive^$953^$291,008
Northrock Builders LLC^2004 Abbott Lane^$936^$284,970
Northrock Builders LLC^2008 Abbott Lane^$961^$294,630
Northrock Builders LLC^2112 Abbott Lane^$1,023^$319,625
Northrock Builders LLC^2100 Abbott Lane^$988^$305,135
Northrock Builders LLC^2104 Abbott Lane^$903^$271,688
Northrock Builders LLC^2100 Crandall Road^$1,023^$319,625
Clements Homes Inc.^804 MacDonald Drive^$708^$193,079
Clements Homes Inc.^806 Macdonald Drive^$878^$261,545
Signature Builders LLC^1301 Shepherd Street^$863^$255,990
Braxton Hurst^225 West Harris Road^$1,223^$399,200
Maple Construction LLC^1333 Coler Road^$756^$212,520
Homes by Roth^1435 Lee Street^$1,093^$347,519
Homes by Roth^1465 Lee Street^$948^$289,800
^Total Permits for Type:^36
^Total Fees for Type:^$64,812.85
^Total Const. Value for Type:^$9,799,590