Building permits

February 9, 2022 at 3:00 a.m.


January 2022

Contractor^Address^Fee Total^Const. Value

Clement Homes Inc.^828 Macdonald Drive^$728^$201,532

Clement Homes Inc.^1905 Tull Drive^868^$257,198

Clement Homes Inc.^1701 Crump Street^$1,028^$321,195

Bauman Construction LLC^120 Dobson Street^$1,081^$342,568

Doug Sperber^204 Dobson Street^$1,133^$363,095

Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^2423 England Lane^$3,086.99^$285,332

Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^2421 England Lane^$2,904.99^$212,399

Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^2419 England Lane^$3,084.99^$284,729

Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^2417 England Lane^$2,869.99^$198,634

Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^2415 England Lane^$2,869.99^$198,634

Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^2413 England Lane^$2,991.99^$247,538

Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^2411 England Lane^$3,143.99^$309,603

Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^2409 England Lane^$2,904.99^$212,399

Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^2407 England Lane^$2,904.99^$212,882

Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^2405 England Lane^$3,066.99^$277,604

Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^2403 England Lane^$2,869.99^$198,634

Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^2401 England Lane^$3,146.99^$309,603

Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^202 Trimble Lane^$3,159.99^$314,312

Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^207 Trimble Lane^$2,981.99^$243,070

Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^301 Trimble Lane^$2,904.99^$212,882

Northrock Builders LLC^813 Carlock Drive^$886^$264,443

Northrock Builders LLC^809 Carlock Drive^$936^$284,970

Northrock Builders LLC^805 Carlock Drive^$953^$291,008

Northrock Builders LLC^2004 Abbott Lane^$936^$284,970

Northrock Builders LLC^2008 Abbott Lane^$961^$294,630

Northrock Builders LLC^2112 Abbott Lane^$1,023^$319,625

Northrock Builders LLC^2100 Abbott Lane^$988^$305,135

Northrock Builders LLC^2104 Abbott Lane^$903^$271,688

Northrock Builders LLC^2100 Crandall Road^$1,023^$319,625

Clements Homes Inc.^804 MacDonald Drive^$708^$193,079

Clements Homes Inc.^806 Macdonald Drive^$878^$261,545

Signature Builders LLC^1301 Shepherd Street^$863^$255,990

Braxton Hurst^225 West Harris Road^$1,223^$399,200

Maple Construction LLC^1333 Coler Road^$756^$212,520

Homes by Roth^1435 Lee Street^$1,093^$347,519

Homes by Roth^1465 Lee Street^$948^$289,800

^Total Permits for Type:^36

^Total Fees for Type:^$64,812.85

^Total Const. Value for Type:^$9,799,590


Print Headline: Building permits

