Benton County Jail

Monday, Jan. 31

8:47 a.m. Richard Wayne Penny, 50, Garfield, by BCSO, violation of omnibus DWI Act

Tuesday, Feb. 1

12:58 a.m. Devin Seth Young, 36, Garfield, by BCSO, third-degree domestic battery

Wednesday, Feb. 2

3:18 a.m. Stephen Lyons, 38, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, domestic battery

Saturday, Feb. 5

8:39 a.m. Amanda Martha Yager, 46, Garfield, by BCSO, serving two days

4:25 p.m. Brandi Jade Snook, 29, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, four failure to appear from Benton County; two hold for Washington County