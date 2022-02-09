Benton County Jail

Monday, Jan. 31
8:47 a.m. Richard Wayne Penny, 50, Garfield, by BCSO, violation of omnibus DWI Act
Tuesday, Feb. 1
12:58 a.m. Devin Seth Young, 36, Garfield, by BCSO, third-degree domestic battery
Wednesday, Feb. 2
3:18 a.m. Stephen Lyons, 38, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, domestic battery
Saturday, Feb. 5
8:39 a.m. Amanda Martha Yager, 46, Garfield, by BCSO, serving two days
4:25 p.m. Brandi Jade Snook, 29, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, four failure to appear from Benton County; two hold for Washington County