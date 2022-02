4A-1 Conference Basketball; District Tourney schedule

At Pea Ridge

Monday, Feb. 14

GAME 1^West No. 5 vs. East No. 4 (Girls), 5:30 p.m.

GAME 2^West No. 5 vs. East No. 4 (Boys), 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 15

GAME 3^West No. 4 vs. East No. 3 (Girls), 4 p.m.

GAME 4^West No. 4 vs. East No. 3 (Boys), 5:30 p.m.

GAME 5^Game 1 winner vs. West No. 3 (Girls), 7 p.m.

GAME 6^Game 2 winner vs. West No. 3 (Boys), 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 16

GAME 7^Game 3 winner vs. West No. 2 (Girls), 4 p.m.

GAME 8^Game 4 winner vs. West No. 2 (Boys), 5:30 p.m.

GAME 9^Game 5 winner vs. East No. 2 (Girls), 7 p.m.

GAME 10^Game 6 winner vs. East No. 2 (Boys), 8:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 18

GAME 11^Game 7 winner vs. East No. 1 (Girls), 4 p.m.

GAME 12^Game 8 winner vs. East No. 1 Berryville (Boys), 5:30 p.m.

GAME 13^Game 9 winner vs. West No. 1 (Girls), 7 p.m.

GAME 14^Game 10 winner vs. West No. 1 Farmington (Boys), 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 19

GAME 15^Third-place game (Girls), 2 p.m.

GAME 16^Third-place game (Boys), 3:30 p.m.

GAME 17^Girls championship, 5 p.m.

GAME 18^Boys championship, 6:30 p.m.