Recollections

50 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic

Vol. 7 No. 5

Thursday, Feb. 3, 1972

The Pea Ridge Junior Class Play was being rehearsed by four of the students in the cast recently -- Joel Boyd, June Troy, Jerry Adams and Debra Easley. The public is urged to attend the play scheduled for Saturday in the school gym. The cast of 13 juniors is being presented with Mrs. Dawn Beebe, Mrs. Judy Moore and Benjamin Sherwood as faculty directors.

The Pea Ridge Coon Hunters Association has scheduled a pie supper for Friday in the Pea Ridge Clubhouse. Proceeds will go toward helping finance the purchase of 100 coons to be released in Benton County by the local coon hunters association.

Pea Ridge Fire Chief Harold Hurd reminds rural residents of the Pea Ridge area that the annual Rural Fire assessments of $12 are due.

Running for Pea Ridge School Board for the seat currently held by Jewell Pendergraft of Seligman, Mo., are Mrs. Cecilia Green, Jim Schumacher and L.C. Barnett Jr.

40 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic-Scene

Vol. 17 No. 5

Wednesday, Feb. 3, 1982

Seven fires were reported in pea Ridge country for the past week despite the cold, wet weather. Pea Ridge Volunteer Fire Department firefighters responded to three brush fires in the past week -- one on the Bill Cash property, on on property owned by Lindsey Rolland near Black Jack Corner and another off Gann Ridge Road near the military park. They were also called to a fire at the Pea Ridge Dental Clinic when a motor to a suction unit burned out and caused a small electrical fire.

Vandalism was reported at the Pea Ridge City Park. One of the tennis court nets was stolen.

Joe Yates, Bentonville announced he is a Republican candidate fr the Arkansas Senate. He is a former county assesor and is currently serving as county collector.

A good crowd attended the singing at Shady Grove Community Center. Performers included Joe Jones, Joe Dale Hall, Dave and Brad Coker, Bernard Dart, H.K. Scott and Nuel Lynch.

30 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Country Times

Vol. 27 No. 5

Thursday, Feb. 6, 1992

An Ozark Transit bus was destroyed by fire last week on its way to pick up senior citizens in Pea Ridge and the Garfield area. The fire occurred about 8 a.m. Wednesday about two miles west of Pea Ridge on Arkansas Highway 72. The bus was occupied by the driver, Zannie Morrison of Garfield. He was not injured.

Former Pea Ridge deputy Billy Peters, 42, a resident of Bella Vista, and a member of the Bentonville Police Department, announced plans to seek the Republican nomination for Benton County Sheriff.

A dozen Pea Ridge firefighters converged on Oak Ridge Retirement Lodge to help the staff and residents train for evacuation in case of a fire. After the fire drill, Jake Woods entertained the firemen with stories of his early life in Centerton. He was a fireman in the 1920s. "We had a two-wheeled fire cart with 100 feet of hose and a bucket brigade. We got our water from a big spring in town."

20 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 37 No. 5

Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2002

Sarah Whitted was crowned Pea Ridge Colors Day Queen Friday. She is the daughter of Erbie and Donna Whitted. Her activities include basketball, softball and cross country. She is a member of the National Honor Society and the Church of the Nazarene.

A bluegrass/gospel music benefit for Steve, Tisha and Lindsey Jordan will be held Saturday, Feb. 9, in Roaring River Theatre on Highway 112 between Cassville and Roaring River State Park.

Business promotions jut got easier in Pea Ridge with the opening of H.I.S. Emblem and Ridge Graphics on Slack Street. Nathan See and Eddie and Cathy yockey operated their separate businesses from their homes until a few weeks ago Their new store in the row of buildings west of EZ Mart combines both services in one easy location.

10 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 47 No. 5

Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2012

Seeing children go hungry was more than they could bear so Pattie Gardner, Leslie Dettman and Kaci Dennett formed God's Pantry and began handing out food and household items. Through the benevolence of an anonymous benefactor, God's Pantry was able to buy the former office building of the Volunteer Ambulance Service of Northeast Benton County.

Senior Blackhawk Samantha Williams was named to the All-Region Band and qualified to try out for the All-State Band. Band director Matt McCool said Williams was the first student he had to qualify to try out. Williams, 17, is the daughter of Johnny and Darcy Williams.

Pea Ridge High School Colors Day Queen was Shantel Morgan. Her court included maids Madison Rizley, Hannah Hargiss, Jordan Winn, Alexis McAllister, Kaylee Nivens and Kayla Wright.