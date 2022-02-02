Pea Ridge Schools Menus

Monday, Feb. 7
Breakfast: Breakfast pizza, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Beef vegetable soup, toasted cheese sandwich, garden salad, diced pears or fresh fruit, milk
Tuesday, Feb. 8
Breakfast: Fruit parfait, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Chicken fajitas, lettuce/tomato/cheese, refried beans, salsa, mixed fruit or fresh fruit, milk
Wednesday, Feb. 9
Breakfast: Cereal bar, cheese stick, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes & gravy, green beans, whole-grain roll, craisins or fresh fruit, milk
Grades 7-12 option: Or beef fingers
Thursday, Feb. 10
Breakfast: Pancake on a stick, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Chicken & cheese crispito, potato wedges, steamed broccoli, diced peaches or fresh fruit, milk
Friday, Feb. 11
Breakfast: Biscuit & gravy, variety of fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Pepperoni pizza, spinach salad, carrots w/ ranch, chocolate chip & oatmeal cookie, variety of fruit, milk
Grades 7-12 option: Or hot pocket
*Pre-K will receive juice for the day at snack time, not breakfast.
Meal prices
Meals free to all students
Ala carte will have charges
Lunch: Adults — $3.75