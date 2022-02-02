Sign in
Pea Ridge Police Dept.

February 2, 2022 at 3:00 a.m.

Sunday, Jan. 9

3:51 p.m. Police were dispatched to the City Park in reference to a female who appeared to be intoxicated and had a small child with her. As a result of the investigation, police arrested Tiffany Dawn Summers, 40, Pea Ridge, in connection with DWI, second; third-degree endangering the welfare of a minor; refusal to submit to chemical test; and public intoxication.

Thursday, Jan. 20

2:24 p.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on Greene Street in reference to violation of a protection order. As a result of the investigation, police arrested Caleb Dale Stevens, 30, Rogers, in connection with violation of an order of protection.

Saturday, Jan. 22

3:14 p.m. Police were dispatched to an accident on Slack Street at Family Rental, just east of It'll Do Road. According to the report, a witness saw the vehicle in a ditch and the driver was spinning the tires trying to get out of the ditch. As a result of the investigation, police arrested Noah S. Daniels, 23, Springdale, in connection with DWI; careless and prohibited; and private property accident.

Sunday, Jan. 9

12:51 a.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on W.M.B. Franklin in reference to a report of harassment.

Tuesday, Jan. 11

3:09 p.m. Police received a report of theft from an employee at the Walmart Neighborhood Market. As a result of the investigation, police received an affidavit of probably cause for arrest for the suspect, who is currently incarcerated in Boone County. According to the report, arrest is pending.

