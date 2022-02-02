OPINION: Canned foods accepted for late fees

During the month of February, the Pea Ridge Community Library is hosting its biannual Food for Fines canned goods drive. Patrons with fines on their account can settle those fines by donating non-perishable food items to the Library.

One item is worth $1; non-perishable food items only.

Donations cannot be applied as a credit but may be paid forward towards another's account.

Donations are for late fines only. They do not count toward lost/damaged items fees.

All donated goods will go to the Loaves-n-Fishes Food Pantry in Pea Ridge.

For more information, call the Library at 479-451-8442.

•••

Editor's note: Ashdon Wilson is the media director of the Pea Ridge Community Library. The opinions expressed are those of the writer. She can be reached at the library at 451-8442.