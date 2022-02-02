Obituaries for the Feb. 2, 2022, edition of The Pea Ridge TIMES

Melissa Ann Barnett

Melissa Ann Barnett, 50, of Washburn, Mo., died Jan. 21, 2022, in Springfield, Mo. She was born Aug. 27, 1971, in Rogers, Ark., to Carl Wayne Rigsbee and Louise West Rigsbee.

She married Curtis Barnett Dec. 30, 1988. She worked for Outdoor Cap as a machine operator for 13 years. She loved to play Bingo, the singer "Jelly Roll," was very outspoken, loved her grandkids, and having family dinners.

She was preceded in death by her father, Carl Wayne Rigsbee; in-laws, Martin Shaw Barnett and Betty Ellen Fortney Barnett; paternal grandparents, Logan and Louvina Rigsbee; maternal grandpa, Richard West; two sisters-in-law, Tracy Christine Elder and Terry Ann Skelton; and a nephew, Ethan Samuel Riggs.

Survivors are her husband of 33 years, Curtis Barnett of the home; her mother, Louise Rigsbee of Rogers, Ark.; five children, Amanda Barnett of Siloam Springs, Jessica Halter of Branson, Mo., Latasha Barnett of Washburn, Mo., Curtis Barnett (Jessica) of Garfield and Stormie Jett (Dalton) of Joplin, Mo.; three sisters, Connie Easter (Terry) of Rogers, Dorathy Mack (Greg) of Rogers and Judy Rigsbee of Rogers; 11 grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service was held at 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in Christ of the World, 1221 E. New Hope in Rogers.

Arrangements are by Sisco Funeral Home in Pea Ridge.

William Roger Harris

William Roger Harris, 79, of Pea Ridge, Ark., died Jan. 26, 2022, at Highland Health and Rehab in Bella Vista. He was born Sept. 16, 1942, in Pea Ridge to Felix Newton Harris and Velma Ruth Sustaire Harris.

He served stateside in the U.S. Air Force, was a police officer with the Pea Ridge Police Department, was a paramedic for the Pea Ridge Ambulance Service for many years and retired from Corrugated Container Corp. In 1964 he became a Ham Radio operator where he monitored severe weather.

He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Pea Ridge.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Shirley Harris; two siblings, Jay Neal Harris and Diana Elaine Rush.

Survivors are his brother, Jerry Harris and wife Alice of Centerton, Ark.; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Visitation was scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Tuesday before the service at Sisco Funeral Home.

Graveside services were set for 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, in Pea Ridge Cemetery.

Arrangements are by Sisco Funeral Home in Pea Ridge.

Johnny 'John' Franklin Montgomery

Johnny (John) Franklin Montgomery, 92, of Little Flock, died peacefully at his home on Jan. 25, 2022. He was born Dec. 6, 1929, in Gravette, Ark., to Edd and Mary (Campbell) Montgomery.

He grew up in the Gravette, Best and Rambo areas where he enjoyed an early life hunting, fishing and swimming in War Eagle River at the Gar Hole with his brother Eldon.

He was a proud Korean War era veteran, serving in NATO with the U.S. Army, assigned to the 28th Infantry Division, 112th Regiment, 1st Battalion, Headquarters Company, stationed in Heilbronn, Germany. There he attained the rank of corporal and earned an honorable discharge.

John married Alta Lane on July 3, 1960. Together they built a house with their own hands and raised a family. They had many adventures together over 61 years, sharing both hard and good times with love and support for each other.

John worked in construction, helping build homes in the Rogers area. He was also employed at both Daisy BB Gun and Crane Company in Rogers, retiring from Crane in 1992. In retirement, he enjoyed knife making, gardening, raising goats, sheep and chickens and even spent time earning his GED. He was also a competitive swimmer, winning numerous medals in the Ark., Senior Olympics.

John was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Billy, Mildred McMinn and Eldon Montgomery. He is survived by his wife Alta, sons Bart and wife Allison of Manhattan Beach, California; Kevin and wife Julie of Rogers; and grandchildren Laiken, Morgan and Connor Montgomery; as well as several sister and brother-in-laws and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was an honest, hard-working, family man, who enjoyed the simple country life. He treasured time spent with family, especially his grandchildren. He loved sharing stories about his adventures growing up. Everyone was welcome in his home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made in memory of John to: Circle of Life, 901 Jones Rd., Springdale AR 72762. Donations can also be made at www.GiveToCircle.org.

Visitation was at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 31, in Sisco Funeral Home.

Services were at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 31, in Sisco Funeral Home, Pea Ridge, with John's nephew, minister David Montgomery, officiating.

Interment will be in Rambo Cemetery.

John requested that those attending come dressed comfortably and casually.

Veturia Jean 'Terry' Warner Rusher

Veturia Jean "Terry" Warner Rusher, 56, of Rogers, died Jan. 27, 2022. She was born Aug. 23, 1965, the youngest daughter of Richard and Becky Cotton Warner.

She married the love of her life, Delmer Rusher, on Jan. 1, 1983.

She was a mom and grandma to many and loved them all as they were hers.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Delmer; daughter-in-law; two grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

Survivors are Nathan (April) of Garfield, Rabecka (Daniel) of Lowell, Charles of Rogers, Travis (Cassandra) of the home; four step-children, whom she loved and cared for as her own, Delmer Gene Jr. of Washburn, Mo., Elmer (Sonya) of Pineville, Mo, Chrystal (Jeff) of Seligman, Mo., and Angela (Eddie) of Springdale; her only sister, Pamela Johnson of Garfield; many sisters- and brothers-in-law; 30 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The family were to receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, in Benton County Funeral Home, 306 N. 4th, Rogers.

