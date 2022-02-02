Lady Goblins' coach has Blackhawk roots

When the Lady Blackhawks battled the Harrison Lady Goblins Friday night, they faced an opponent who was once a Lady Blackhawk.

Stacie Collins Klott, coach for the Lady Goblins, was a Lady Blackhawk in the 1980s, under the tutelage of head girls basketball coach Larry Walker. Collins graduated in 1989.

"There used to be gray hair," Collins said jokingly, as she pointed to Walker's bald head, saying she made him lose his hair. "That's what I did to him!"

She said Walker had a "huge" impact on her.

"I learned a lot from him, how to play defense for sure, how to be tough, how to work hard," Klott said.

Walker said of Klott: "She was very talented and pretty headstrong. I sent her home a time or two."

When honored in 2017 for his own years of service, Walker said Klott was a great player.

"She may have been one of the best players I've ever coached. She has done a great job of coaching herself."

Klott, who graduated from College of the Ozarks, coached the Lady Pioneers at North Arkansas College where she served as coach and athletic director. She won more than 250 games at the helm of the North Ark club. She was three-time region coach of the year and three-time district coach of the year. In 2017, she broke a school record for number of wins and she credited Walker for her success.

She has been at Harrison schools since 2018. In 2021, Klott's Lady Goblins won the 4A State Basketball Tournament championship.

Walker said several of his former students became coaches.

"More boys than girls," he said, recalling several.

Walker, who retired from coaching in 2006, was the Blackhawk head boys basketball coach for 21 years. He served as the athletic director for Pea Ridge, as well as teaching and driving a school bus. Walker was hired in Pea Ridge in 1984 as boys' and girls' basketball coach.

He served under six superintendents and numerous principals. He coached the boys for 21 seasons and the girls for 17 seasons. He led the Blackhawks on to the floor more than 1,000 times from 1985 to 2005.

In 2006, Walker was awarded a plaque from the Northwest Arkansas Basketball Association of Officials.

The Lady Blackhawks and Lady Goblins battled fiercely with the Lady Blackhawks ultimatey taking the win 46 to 34 Friday. See page 1B for more on the game.