Hawks take down Harrison Goblins; girls 46-34, boys 40-37

The Blackhawk boys' and girls' basketball teams took different approaches in the games last Friday but in the end, they both out-maneuvered and out defended Harrison's Goblins for a double victory.

The Lady Hawks fought the defending 4A state champion Goblins to a 10-10 tie after one period, then threatened to blow the game open, outscoring their guests 25-6 from the state of the second quarter until late in the third. At that point, the Hawks' offense went cold, failing to score a single point until the 3 minute mark of the third quarter. Harrison scored 14 points over 5 minutes to close to with 6, but the guests were forced to foul to get the ball at that point. The Hawks responded by sinking eight free shots while stopping the Goblins' offense enough to take a final 12-point win.

Coach Trent Loyd's Hawks had a cold first and second quarter to fall behind by double digits by the intermission. The Hawks' always stout defense then held Harrison to just 13 points in the whole second half, slowly warming up offensively to eat away at the deficit. Finally, the Hawks caught Harrison to tie them 33-33 with 3 minutes left, then outscored them 7-2 for the rest of the way for the Pea Ridge victory.

These were a 4A-1 inter-divisional games with Pea Ridge girls raising their league mark to 5-3 with Harrison slipping to 5-4. The Pea Ridge boys improved to 3-5 with Harrison dropping to 2-7.

Game reports

Girls

Pea Ridge 46, Harrison 34

It was the defending district champion Hawks verses the defending state champion Goblins and the first quarter gave the indication that it was going to be a hard fought battle.

Both teams scored 10 points each to go into the second quarter tied. The Hawks scored half their total via the free throw line and Harrison's penchant to foul proved to be a big factor late in the game. Junior Sydney Spears swished two of those shots with senior Lauren Wright canning the other three. Sophomore Leah Telgemeier provided all the offense from the floor with a bucket and shot from behind the arc.

The second quarter became crucial as the Hawks held the visitors to 2 points, ramming through 15 themselves to jump out to a 25-12 halftime lead. The Hawks used the 3-ball to great effect with sophomore Mia Dayberry, senior Bella Cates, and Telgemeier all hitting from downtown. Telgemeier also scored a regular bucket with Cates swishing four free throws to round out the scoring.

Harrison scored first off a layup to start the second half but Telgemeier extended the lead by ripping a trey soon afterwards. Telegemeir then followed that up with a rebound bucket to push the lead to 30-14. The Goblins then scored but Wright answered right back with a hook shot in the lane. Then with about 3 minutes left in the third, Cates hit a deep 3-pointer to put the Hawks up 35-16, more than doubling the score, with the locals sensing the game was in the bag -- but it wasn't.

The Goblins hit five straight free throws to close out the third, with the Hawks coming up empty during that span except for a free throw made by Wright in the quarters' final eight seconds. Wright's score left the Hawks ahead 36-21 headed into the fourth.

The Hawks' 15-point advantage shrank to 12 with Harrison scoring a bucket and free throw to start the fourth quarter. The biggest Goblin blow of the game happened when the same Goblin athlete ripped back to back treys from the corner to halve the lead to 36-30 with five minutes left.

Neither team could score until Cates delivered twice from the charity stripe to stop the Goblin run, and get the lead back to 8 at 38-30. A Spears' layup 30 seconds later put the Hawks up by 10 at 40-30 with just 2:46 left in the game.

Harrison hit a free throw with 2 minutes left then Wright sank one to respond, keeping the lead at 10 with 1:20 left in the game. The with about a minute left, Harrison nailed a 3 to cut the lead to 7. Cates hit a free throw seconds later to get the lead back to 8 with 59 seconds to go. Then one of the top defensive plays of the game occurred when with 45 seconds left, a Harrison player was setting up for a trey shot to cut the lead to 5, when Telgemeier skyed to block the shot. The shot came down into the hands of a Harrison player who was out of bounds, turning the ball over to Pea Ridge.

Wright was immediately fouled on the inbound pass with 0:40 left, but Wright calmly ripped both attempts. After the teams scrambled up and down the court in the waning moments, Cates was fouled with 0:10 left with the senior guard converting both shots for the final 46-34 victory,

Telgemeier and Cates led the offense with 15 points each, followed by Wright 8, Spears 4 and Dayberry 3.

Boys

Pea Ridge 40, Harrison 37

The boys from the Ridge put on a defensive show from start to finish, but offensive woes in the early going put them in a hole. The defensive pressure from the Hawks held the visitors to just four field goals in the second half with the offense gearing up enough to run past the Goblins for the victory.

Cold shooting in the first period held the Hawks to but 4 points with both buckets coming from freshman athlete James Bledsoe. Harrison managed to score 11 and this had a 7-point advantage headed into the second quarter.

Harrison scored first in the second, but junior Evan Anderson nailed two free throws with sophomore Austin James dropping in a layup to set the score at 13-8 in Harrison's favor. Harrison then shot through a trey while sophomore Luke Baker was converting two free throws to bring the lead down to 16-10. The Goblins hit two for two from the line but Bledsoe bombed one from the arc to cut the the lead to just 5, at 18-13 with 3:48 left in the half.

Harrison then snuffed out the rally with 6 straight points to lead by double digits 24-13. Austin James hit one from the line to end the half, with the Hawks trailing 24-14.

After a minute of scrambling after the start of the third quarter, senior Jared Brewer fired in a trey shot to cut the lead to 7. The Hawks were hustling mightily on defense with senior Joe Adams, at one point, high hurdling the Harrison bench chasing a loose ball. Moments later, junior Bric Cates pulled off a steal and made a driving layup to shrink the lead to just 5 at 24-19.

Harrison got a little respite with a 5-foot jump shot, but a subsequent trey shot by junior Colton Thurman got the Hawks to within 4 at 26-22 with 2:25 left in the third. Harrison then scored from 7 feet to get the lead back to 6, then after a Hawk turnover, Pea Ridge suffered a major blown call that helped give the visitors a 9-point lead. When a Goblin drove the lane, he pitched the ball outside right before he bowled over Brewer who was set on defense. After the referees missed the offensive foul, a Goblin drained a trey to put the guests up by 9, with scant seconds left in the quarter. Colton Thurman then made one of the most important shots of the game as he nailed a trey at the buzzer to chop the lead back down to 6 at 31-25.

Bledsoe started the scoring in the fourth, with a 7-foot jumper cutting the lead to 31-27. After a wild back and forth scramble, Evan Anderson scored underneath to get the Hawks to within 2 at 31-29.

Harrison then converted both ends of one-and-one to regain a 4-point lead. The Hawks were smothering the Goblins on defense, but a series of turnovers kept them from catching their Boone County rivals. Bledsoe then scored at the midway point to again get to within 2 at 33-31. The Hawks finally caught their guests on an offensive rebound and putback by Anderson who knotted the score at 33-all with 2:38 left in the game.

Harrison then scored themselves on a rebound shot, but a following trey by Brewer gave the Hawks their first lead of the game at 36-35 with 2:01 left.

With 1:28 left, Anderson scored again on an offensive rebound to put the Hawks ahead 38-25. After regaining the ball on defense, Cates noticed space in the lane with about a minute left, with the guard splitting defenders to lay a shot off the glass and get his team further ahead at 40-35.

Harrison did score again with under a minute to go, but neither team could score in the game's hectic final moments. A final shot by Harrison from way out was a final bid to tie the score but it fell short and Hawks escaped with the victory.

Bledsoe led the scoring with 11, with Anderson having 8, James 6, Brewer 6, Cates 4, Thurman 3 and Baker 2.

Junior Sydney Spears, No. 4, scored 4 points Friday night, assisting her team in the win against the Harrison Lady Goblins.



Diminutive Lady Blackhawk senior Bella Cates, No. 00, leapt for a basket despite being heavy pressed by defenders. Cates and team mate Leah Telgemeier led the offense Friday night in the game against the Harrison Lady Goblins with 15 points each.



Mia Dayberry, No. 5, a sophomore, works around Lady Goblin defenders Friday night. Dayberry scored 3 points in the successful contest against the Harrison team.



Senior Mikayla Humphrey, No. 24, heads to the goal Friday.



Lady Blackhawk sophomore Leah Telgemeier, No. 2, pushed her way to the goal Friday, Jan. 28. Telgemeier was one of two high scorers Friday, making 15 points.



Excitement and enthusiasm exuded from Blackhawks as the buzzer sounded and the Blackhawks won the contest against the Harrison Goblins 40-37 Friday night.



Sophomore Austin James, No. 24, shoots a basket Friday, Jan. 28. He made 6 of the 40 points scored in the game against the Harrison Goblins.



Sophomore Austin James, No. 24, works past Goblin defenders Friday, Jan. 28, in the hard-fought contest in Blackhawk Arena.



Sophomore Luke Baker, No. 10, shot a basket Friday, Jan. 28, in the game against the Harrison Goblins.



With less than 4 seconds in the game, a Goblin player called for a time out as Blackhawk junior Evan Anderson, No. 40, was attempting to block or divert his throwing in the basketball.



Sophomore Luke Baker, No. 10, caught a pass Friday, Jan. 28, as the Blackhawks avoided Goblin defenders beneath the basket.



Freshman James Bledsoe, No. 25, led the scoring Friday night in the fast-paced game against the Harrison Goblins. Bledsoe scored 11 of the 40 points racked up by the Blackhawks.



Junior Blackhawk Colton Thurman, No. 3, scored 3 points Friday, in the game against the Harrison Goblins.



Blackhawk senior Jared Brewer shot a 3-point basket Friday against the Harrison Goblins.



Junior Bric Cates, No. 5, takes the ball into the lane heading towards the basket Friday. Cates scored 4 points Friday.



Head Blackhawk coach Trent Loyd and student fans react to a referee's call Friday, Jan. 28, in Blackhawk Arena.

