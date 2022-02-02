Court reports

District Court of Benton County
Pea Ridge Dept., Judge Ray Bunch
Tuesday, Jan. 25
Jeremy Matthew Baker, 29, driving while intoxicated, guilty; no proof of liability insurance, guilty; drove left of center, dismissed; driving on suspended drivers license and DWI, guilty
Tylor Joseph Baker, 31, speeding, guilty
Tisha Dawn Baran, 53, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty
Stephani Janeice Barnes, 44, no proof of liability insurance, guilty; possession of a controlled substance, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, nol prossed
Tyler Yancey Collins, 29, driving on suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; no proof of liability insurance, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Tabalina Cordero, 23, contempt and failure to complete public service, nol prossed
Lynette F. Curry, 36, no or improper tail lights or reflectors, guilty; possession of a controlled substance, guilty
Oliver Myles Dawson, 23, failure to yield to emergency vehicle, guilty
Curtis Wayne Dunlap, 35, drove left of center, guilty
Shawn C. Howell, 40, possession of a controlled substance, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, not guilty
Brittany S. King, 31, no proof liability insurance, nol prossed; possession drug paraphernalia, nol prossed; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, nol prossed; failure to appear, nol prossed; failure to appear, nol prossed; failure to appear, nol prossed; obstruction of government operations, nol prossed; possession of a controlled substance, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty; fleeing , nol prossed; no proof of liability insurance, guilty; driving on suspended or revoked drivers license, nol prossed
Lanette M. Labarre-Amador, 49, no or expired vehicle license, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Terry Dean Luster, 55, no proof of liability insurance, guilty
Ethan McDaniel, 24, no or expired vehicle license, guilty; no proof of liability insurance, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; driving on suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; no proof of liability insurance, guilty; failure to appear, nol prossed; failure to appear, nol prossed; failure to appear, nol prossed; failure to appear, nol prossed; failure to appear, nol prossed
Kolton Bane McDevitt, 21, no proof liability insurance, guilty; use of wireless telephone when driving, guilty; driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty
Nancy Y. Medina, 43, endangering welfare of a minor, guilty
Richard Wayne Penny, 50, driving while intoxicated, guilty; refusal to submit to test, dismissed
Cory James Philpott, 19, theft of property, nol prossed; criminal mischief, guilty; contributing to the delinquency of a minor, nol prossed; failure to appear, guilty
Anthony Lee Tiller, 44, no proof of liability insurance, dismissed; driving while intoxicated, guilty