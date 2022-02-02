Blackhawk Pantry opens

Blackhawk Pantry

Grand opening

7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 3

1536 N. Davis St.

The Blackhawk Pantry grand opening will be 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 3.

The Blackhawk Pantry is a food pantry available to students, families, faculty and friends in Pea Ridge, according to Alex Jackson, Clinic and Community coordinator.

"Every Thursday from 7:30 a.m. until 4 p.m., people can come pick out items needed while having access to other resources."

The Pantry is behind Pea Ridge Intermediate School at 1536 N. Davis St.