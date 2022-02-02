Benton County restaurant inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

BENTON COUNTY

Jan. 21

Dollar General

149 Barris Lane, Pea Ridge

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Bottom of milk and deli coolers have buildup of spilled milk and egg. Permit expired 10/31/2021.

E-Z Mart Food Store

137 S. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge

Critical violations: Two packages of Buddig turkey slices and two packages of Buddig beef slices exceed the manufacturer's use-by-date of 1/8/22.

Noncritical violations: None