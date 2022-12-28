The year 2022 in review through headlines

This past year saw many changes in our city and surrounding area, including, but not limited to continued growth. It was a transitional year from the restrictions imposed because of covid to a lessening of those restrictions and returning to public gatherings. Headlines from the Pea Ridge TIMES indicate some of those changes including a zoned School District and School Board elections, new businesses opened in town and a return to school programs and athletic events.
Jan. 5
Lady Hawks host, win Holiday Tournament
City sells 'sliver' of land
More income caused budget change
Area news included responses to police death, taxes, masks, growth
Jan. 12
Millage to rollback for Pea Ridge School District
Council agenda is short
Enjoying a walk in the park
Planners table variance to research fire code
Children color at library
Guidelines updated for quarantine
Jan. 19
School doors stay open; New guidelines lessen time in quarantine
Developer's dreams changed face of city
Students, counselor honored for excellence
Jan. 26
Band delights Hawk fans
Rules adopted to vacate ROW
Body cameras to aid in security, efficiency
Rezone, plats on tap
School covid numbers up slightly
Feb. 2
Street Department prepares for snow; School can use AMI instead of snow days
Goblin coach has Blackhawk roots
Blackhawk Pantry opens
School Board members to be residents of one of five zones
Feb. 9
Planners stay busy
Removing snow, ice in layers helps
No interest prompts end of Parks Board
Pea Ridge campaign was 160 years ago;Diary tells soldier's view
Snow+ no school = sledding fun
Feb. 16
Mayor's seat will be up for grabs this year
Hazelton Road project set to begin this week
Painting is 'fun'tastic
Blackhawk Food Pantry opens doors
Battle 160 years ago: Skirmish at Dunagin's farm recounted
Union soldiers find northwest Arkansas pretty country
Feb. 23
Council splits vote; mayor breaks tie
Art reveals personality
Grants fund graphics projects
Culinary students served
Campaign at Cross Hollows 160 years ago preceded PR Battle
Arkansas rocks for pillows
March 2
Pre-treatment before sleet falls
Race draws interest
City to ask state for Smith's five acres
Shoveling sleet
It was 160 years ago this week for the Pea Ridge campaign in 1862
Young boy witnessed infamous battle
March 9
Take me out to the ballgame!
State, federal funds boost PD
Four of five seats contested in School District
Council to review rezones
Johnson, Althage honored
Forced march bitter cold drains men
March 16
Air packs, gear and vehicles go to bid
Four generations without a home; Fire destroys house
Lodge named in honor of Officer Apple
State of the City address
March 23
Seven new positions created at schools
It's a blast at the Blackhawk Bash!
Clark is hired as new AD
City workers receive premium pay for last year
All School Board candidates to be featured
March 30
Gas lines moved for sidewalks
Easter Egg hunts slated
Speed monitored on McCulloch Street
SCBAs, vehicles wanted
Four seek School Board Zone 1 position
April 6
Low bid must be accepted
Keeping it in the air!
Recycling does well
Pinwheels placed for children
Easter Egg hunts announced
Branham, Rosser seeking Zone 2 seat; Branham offers diversity; Rosser offers voice for kids
April 13
Seniors' banners displayed
Dump truck business denied
Fitness studio expands; ;Is now a bungee studio, too
Questions raised on EMS costs
Officers graduate from ALETA
All have children in PR schools
Trees free to residents
April 20
New kids for spring
New positions created; school staff hired
Final plat for Avalon approved by planners
Rain inundates Ark. Hwy. 94
Community Events
School Board candidates share their reasons for running
April 27
Travis: AD of the year
Free trees increase shade canopy
Photos of seniors for baccalaureate wanted
Complaint voiced about EMS charges
Track win reward-coach shaved
No competition in School District Zone 4
May 4
Fallen law enforcement officers honored
Helping others is Hahn's motivation
Logan buys dental clinic
Freshmen performance elicits laughter
Two candidates compete for School Board Zone 5 seat
May 11
All requests approved
Historic windmill relocated
Special app and bag is for young patients
Growth pushes redistricting of city to Council business
May 18
Eleven candidates seek four of the five School Board seats
School employees to receive $1K bonus
Ogden is new PRHS principal
Students beautify City Park
May 25
Officer Apple's name added to wall in nation's capital
PRFD celebrates 71st anniversary
Meet Capt. Davis
Police memorialize fallen officers in state; Officer Apple's name added to wall
Bike trails are now open
June 1
City rezones into three wards, adds two seats
Two zones to have run off races
Vets, cheerleaders honor military service
McKinney sauce continues spicing up chicken
Apartment plans on review
Work fulfills lifelong dream of first responder
June 8
Primary results certified
Wendy's under construction
Working with Scouts inspired fire service profession
City says no refund on permit
Means turns farming hobby into business
School Board members educated
June 15
Run-off election is Tuesday
Time to circulate petitions for office
Love and protect your skin
Splish, splash cool fun
All-inclusive playground on tap
Firefighting was lifelong passion
June 22
Creamed with sticky, sweet pie
Freedom Fest and Summer Parade are Sunday
Apartments approved
Arvest donated to pantry
Personnel changes approved
Fire-EMS B Shift is here to serve
June 29
Remember, honor, console
Farm land rezoning
Parade means candy for boys!
Library promotes PRIDE; Teen group advises
Jump has local roots
Yager, Saragusa win run-off
Fireworks sales help cheer squad
The joy of watercolor