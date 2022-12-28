The year 2022 in review through headlines

This past year saw many changes in our city and surrounding area, including, but not limited to continued growth. It was a transitional year from the restrictions imposed because of covid to a lessening of those restrictions and returning to public gatherings. Headlines from the Pea Ridge TIMES indicate some of those changes including a zoned School District and School Board elections, new businesses opened in town and a return to school programs and athletic events.

Jan. 5

Lady Hawks host, win Holiday Tournament

City sells 'sliver' of land

More income caused budget change

Area news included responses to police death, taxes, masks, growth

Jan. 12

Millage to rollback for Pea Ridge School District

Council agenda is short

Enjoying a walk in the park

Planners table variance to research fire code

Children color at library

Guidelines updated for quarantine

Jan. 19

School doors stay open; New guidelines lessen time in quarantine

Developer's dreams changed face of city

Students, counselor honored for excellence

Jan. 26

Band delights Hawk fans

Rules adopted to vacate ROW

Body cameras to aid in security, efficiency

Rezone, plats on tap

School covid numbers up slightly

Feb. 2

Street Department prepares for snow; School can use AMI instead of snow days

Goblin coach has Blackhawk roots

Blackhawk Pantry opens

School Board members to be residents of one of five zones

Feb. 9

Planners stay busy

Removing snow, ice in layers helps

No interest prompts end of Parks Board

Pea Ridge campaign was 160 years ago;Diary tells soldier's view

Snow+ no school = sledding fun

Feb. 16

Mayor's seat will be up for grabs this year

Hazelton Road project set to begin this week

Painting is 'fun'tastic

Blackhawk Food Pantry opens doors

Battle 160 years ago: Skirmish at Dunagin's farm recounted

Union soldiers find northwest Arkansas pretty country

Feb. 23

Council splits vote; mayor breaks tie

Art reveals personality

Grants fund graphics projects

Culinary students served

Campaign at Cross Hollows 160 years ago preceded PR Battle

Arkansas rocks for pillows

March 2

Pre-treatment before sleet falls

Race draws interest

City to ask state for Smith's five acres

Shoveling sleet

It was 160 years ago this week for the Pea Ridge campaign in 1862

Young boy witnessed infamous battle

March 9

Take me out to the ballgame!

State, federal funds boost PD

Four of five seats contested in School District

Council to review rezones

Johnson, Althage honored

Forced march bitter cold drains men

March 16

Air packs, gear and vehicles go to bid

Four generations without a home; Fire destroys house

Lodge named in honor of Officer Apple

State of the City address

March 23

Seven new positions created at schools

It's a blast at the Blackhawk Bash!

Clark is hired as new AD

City workers receive premium pay for last year

All School Board candidates to be featured

March 30

Gas lines moved for sidewalks

Easter Egg hunts slated

Speed monitored on McCulloch Street

SCBAs, vehicles wanted

Four seek School Board Zone 1 position

April 6

Low bid must be accepted

Keeping it in the air!

Recycling does well

Pinwheels placed for children

Easter Egg hunts announced

Branham, Rosser seeking Zone 2 seat; Branham offers diversity; Rosser offers voice for kids

April 13

Seniors' banners displayed

Dump truck business denied

Fitness studio expands; ;Is now a bungee studio, too

Questions raised on EMS costs

Officers graduate from ALETA

All have children in PR schools

Trees free to residents

April 20

New kids for spring

New positions created; school staff hired

Final plat for Avalon approved by planners

Rain inundates Ark. Hwy. 94

Community Events

School Board candidates share their reasons for running

April 27

Travis: AD of the year

Free trees increase shade canopy

Photos of seniors for baccalaureate wanted

Complaint voiced about EMS charges

Track win reward-coach shaved

No competition in School District Zone 4

May 4

Fallen law enforcement officers honored

Helping others is Hahn's motivation

Logan buys dental clinic

Freshmen performance elicits laughter

Two candidates compete for School Board Zone 5 seat

May 11

All requests approved

Historic windmill relocated

Special app and bag is for young patients

Growth pushes redistricting of city to Council business

May 18

Eleven candidates seek four of the five School Board seats

School employees to receive $1K bonus

Ogden is new PRHS principal

Students beautify City Park

May 25

Officer Apple's name added to wall in nation's capital

PRFD celebrates 71st anniversary

Meet Capt. Davis

Police memorialize fallen officers in state; Officer Apple's name added to wall

Bike trails are now open

June 1

City rezones into three wards, adds two seats

Two zones to have run off races

Vets, cheerleaders honor military service

McKinney sauce continues spicing up chicken

Apartment plans on review

Work fulfills lifelong dream of first responder

June 8

Primary results certified

Wendy's under construction

Working with Scouts inspired fire service profession

City says no refund on permit

Means turns farming hobby into business

School Board members educated

June 15

Run-off election is Tuesday

Time to circulate petitions for office

Love and protect your skin

Splish, splash cool fun

All-inclusive playground on tap

Firefighting was lifelong passion

June 22

Creamed with sticky, sweet pie

Freedom Fest and Summer Parade are Sunday

Apartments approved

Arvest donated to pantry

Personnel changes approved

Fire-EMS B Shift is here to serve

June 29

Remember, honor, console

Farm land rezoning

Parade means candy for boys!

Library promotes PRIDE; Teen group advises

Jump has local roots

Yager, Saragusa win run-off

Fireworks sales help cheer squad

The joy of watercolor