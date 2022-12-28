Recollections

50 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic

Vol. 7 No. 52

Thursday, Dec. 27, 1972

The Pea Ridge junior class will present its annual class play entitled "Murder Takes the Stage" Monday, Jan. 8, in the Pea Ridge school gym. Tickets are $1 for adults and 75 cents for students Reserved front row seats are available for $1.25.

The lunch menu for Pea Ridge school for the first week in January included brown beans, buttered corn, cole slaw, cornbread, cherry pie, butter, catsup and milk on Monday.

Garfield Mayor Coen Ross was dismissed Friday from Washington General Hospital in Fayetteville where he had undergone lung surgery.

40 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic-Scene

Vol. 17 No. 52

Wednesday, Dec. 29, 1982

Sheriff's Office personnel found a bomb in a house on White Oak in Lost Bridge area this. week and evacuated several houses. While doing inventory in the house for a sale, a deputy found the bomb, which was safely disarmed.

The 1983 budget adopted by the Pea Ridge City Council was slightly lower than that for 1982. The 1983 balanced budget, which calls for total revenue and expenditures of $354,117, is 1.87% lower than the $360,857 budget for 1982.

Repair work on the Benton County Jail to strengthen its security against jail breaks can begin soon, thanks to passage of an emergency appropriations ordinance by the Benton County Quorum Court Dec. 21.

30 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Country Times

Vol. 27 No. 52

Thursday, Dec. 25, 1992

The TIMES did not publish an issue on Dec. 31, 1992, so the publishers, Mike and Barbara Freeman, could have a holiday.

20 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 37 No. 52

Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2002

Pea Ridge is known as a caring community throughout the year. Never is that spirit more apparent than during the Thanksgiving and Christmas holiday. Civic groups, schools, churches and individuals open their hearts and pocketbooks through donations, fund-raisers and food donations.

Wal-Mart made a $5,000 contribution to Pea Ridge Schools to be used for the accelerated math program recently.

Joey Wiltgen picked up right where he left off for Pea Ridge in the season opener against Green Forest. The 6-feet, 175-pound battering ram of a fullback bulled the Blackhawks just about anywhere they wanted to go with the football that night -- except the end zone. He was named this year's Benton County Sunday football player of the year.

10 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 47 No. 52

Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2012

State Sen. Cecile Bledsoe gave a check of $880 to Pete Rathmell and Pattie Gardner for God's Pantry for a new wheelchair ramp.

Three firefighters from the Pea Ridge Volunteer Fire-EMS Department tied for Firefighter of the Year for 2012. They were Capt. Josh King, Capt Brent Rickey and Ryan Walker.

Alicia Bowker, a 10-year cancer survivor from Pea Ridge, was one of 70 pediatric cancer patients and families visited by Santa Claus at the annual CARTI Kids Christmas Party held in Little Rock.