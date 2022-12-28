Planners elect officers

Election of officers is on the agenda for the first meeting of the new year for the Pea Ridge Planning Commission.

The meeting will begin with a public hearing for a home occupation request for 2091 Greenwood Cove by Ashley Golden. There is no old business listed.

New business items on the agenda include the home occupation request, a large scale development for Hazelton Townhomes by Seay Construction and a revised preliminary plat for Walnut Hill, Phase 3.

The meeting which begins at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, is scheduled for the court room at City Hall and is open to the public.