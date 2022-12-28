Obituaries for the Dec. 28, 2022, edition of the Pea Ridge TIMES

Wesley Dean Bell

Wesley Dean Bell, 60, of Rogers, Ark., died Nov. 28, 2022, in Northwest Medical Center in Bentonville. Though he fought a valient fight, Dean was called home. He was born July 18, 1962, in Owensboro, Ken., to Wesley and Shirley Ann Burden Bell.

He served his country in the Navy after finishing high school in Kentucky. He was a lineman for over 40 years as well as a mentor to those learning the trade. He also helped build the Diamond Head Resort in Tahlequeh, Okla., with his life long friends, Kevin and Barbara Kelley. He loved kayaking, riding his motorcycle and going to varisity of bluegrass and Red Dirt Country concerts.

He loved spending time with dog "Frita" who preceded him in death on the same day,

Survivors are his daughter, Crystal Bell-Johnson of Greenville, Texas; and many friends who loved him dearly, as well as his brotherhood of lineman.

No service is scheduled at this time.

Online condolences may be made at siscofuneralhome.net.

Robert Thomas Mires

Robert Thomas Mires, 68, of Little Flock, Ark., died Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. He was born on May 14, 1954, to Hugh Hendrix Mires and Doris Jean (Linthicum) Mires in Maryville, Mo.

He graduated from Maryville High School, Maryville, Mo., in 1972. He graduated from Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville, Mo., in 1976 with an AgriBusiness degree. He farmed in the Clearmont, Mo., area until marrying his wife of 37 years, Jeannette (Mulvania) Mires on April 27, 1985, in Council Bluffs, Iowa. After getting married, they moved to Arkansas where they have made their home.

He worked for Wal-Mart for 30 years in the shoe department, as well as in the Home Office. After leaving Wal-Mart, he cared for his ailing father with true diligence and love. Later he drove a bus for Pea Ridge Schools for five years while also serving Boundless Grace Baptist as minster of helps, which was a true calling for him.

Bob enjoyed gardening and his little "farm." He loved life, and nurturing something to grow to fulfill its purpose, whether his numerous seeds or his loved ones. He was full of joy and wisdom, and freely shared both. He loved people and would comment numerous times over the years to Jeannette, "We have a lot of good friends." More than anything he loved his family and would say how blessed he was. He was mostly right, but we were the ones who were tremendously blessed to have him.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers.

Survivors are his wife, Jeannette; son, Benjamin (Tory) Mires of Rogers, Ark.; daughter, Emily (Neal) Brooks of Quincy, Mo.; grandchildren, Helen Rose and Hugh Thomas Brooks and Brooklyn Harp; one brother and four sisters.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m., on Friday, Dec. 30, in Boundless Grace Baptist Church in Little Flock.

Memorial service will be at 2 p.m., on Saturday, Dec. 31, in Boundless Grace Baptist Church.

Interment will be at Bentonville Cemetery in Bentonville, Ark.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to The Gideons International, https://gideons.org/donate.

Janie Lee White

Janie Lee White, 69, of Bella Vista died Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, in her residence. She was born Feb. 25, 1952, in Bentonville to Mary Deen and Cleo Dover.

She enjoyed reading. She worked in housekeeping for many years for Concordia skilled care center located in Bella Vista.

She was preceded in death by a daughter, Clarissa Faye; her mother, Mary Byers; father, Cleo Dover; and two brothers, James Dover "JR" and Lester Dover.

Survivors are two sons, Lee and Travis; one daughter, Nancy DeShields of Pea Ridge; two brothers, Dewey Dover of Washburn, Mo., and Bobby Dover of Mountain Home; four sisters, Jeannie House of Bentonville, Sue Walker of Pea Ridge, Laquita Hall of Rogers and Teresa Pruitt of Pea Ridge; long time friend, Brenda Dover of the home; five grandchildren; Bradley, Kaila, Bianca, Kennedy and Conner; two great-grandchildren, Teagyn & Wyatt; and several nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Janie's life will be from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, in Ronnie's Swadley Jr. AKA Tigger's Barn.

Arrangements by Epting Funeral Home Bella Vista.

Condolences: www.eptingfuneralhome.webs.com.