NWA fishing report

Beaver Lake

Black bass are biting a variety of lures.

Reese Jones at Hook, Line and Sinker in Rogers said bass can be caught with jerk baits, crank baits or Alabama rigs from 2 to 20 feet deep along points and gravel or rock shorelines. A Winter Series tournament last week was won with six bass totaling 26 pounds.

Fish for striped bass between Prairie Creek and Hickory Creek parks with brood minnows or Alabama rigs trolled five to 25 feet deep. Use minnows or jigs for crappie 15 to 25 feet deep around brush.

White bass are biting in the Horseshoe Bend area on swim baits, Alabama rigs or Rat-L-Traps. Average surface water temperature is in the mid to upper 40s.

Southtown Sporting Goods in Fayetteville said crappie are biting minnows or jigs 10 to 14 feet deep. The fish are holding tight to brush. Black bass fishing is fair with crank baits, Alabama rigs, spinner baits or jerk baits. Try for striped bass in the White or War Eagle tributaries with brood minnows or lures that imitate shad.

Beaver tailwater

Austin Kennedy, fishing guide, said trout fishing is best in the deep pools with prepared trout bait fished on light tackle. For walleye, jig soft plastic grubs or minnows 10 to 15 feet deep near the bottom between the town of Beaver and Holiday Island.

Power generation at Beaver Dam is sporadic, depending on the weather.

Lake Atalanta

Jones at Hook, Line and Sinker in Rogers said trout are biting Power Bait, Rooster Tails or small spoons. These should work at any small lake stocked with trout in the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission Family and Community Fishing Program.

Lake Fayetteville

The lake is closed and will reopen Jan. 14.

Lake Sequoyah

Angler Mike McBride said no one is fishing. Try jerk baits or plastic worms for black bass. Use minnows or small jigs for crappie.

Bella Vista

Nick Gann at Hook, Line and Sinker in Bella Vista said black bass are biting Alabama rigs, crank baits or jig and pigs at all Bella Vista lakes. Try for trout at Lake Brittany with Power Bait or small spoons.

Please note that fishing in Bella Vista is open only to POA members and their guests.

Swepco Lake

Kenny Stroud in Siloam Springs recommends fishing for black bass with plastic worms rigged shaky-head style or on a drop-shot rig. Ned rigs and jerk baits are worth a try.

Eastern Oklahoma

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation reports fair fishing at Grand Lake for black bass with Alabama rigs, crank baits or plastic worms along points and near brush. Crappie are biting fair on hair jigs or minnows around brush and docks.

At Lake Tenkiller, crappie are biting fair on minnows or jigs around brush and docks. Largemouth bass fishing is slow. Try Alabama rigs, jerk baits crank baits or jig and pigs along points and rocky banks.

Table Rock Lake

Focused Fishing Guide service said black bass fishing is good. Fish deep with a jigging spoon or drop-shot rig 40 to 60 feet deep along gravel points, gravel humps and channel swing banks.

For shallower bass, use a crank bait on cloudy, windy days along banks that transition from big rock to small rock or gravel. Jig and pigs are good to use eight to 15 feet deep along points.

-- Compiled by Flip Putthoff