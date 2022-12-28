Northwest Arkansas outdoor briefs

Hike in the new year

Several first day hikes will take place on Sunday, New Year's Day.

Sugar Creek chapter of the Ozark Society will host a hike at 10 a.m. All hikers are welcome. Meet at Compton Gardens, 312 N. Main St. in Bentonville near the group of bears sculpture.

The hike is four miles, rated easy, on paved and gravel trails around Park Springs and Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art. No pets please.

At Hobb State Park-Conservation Area, a 4-mile hike will be from 10 a.m. to noon on the Bashore Loop of the Hidden Diversity multiuse trail. A hike of one-third mile will be from 11 to 11:45 a.m. on the Ozark Plateau Trail near the visitor center. A hike of 1.5 miles will be from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on the Shaddox Hollow Trail.

At Devil's Den State Park, a hike will be from 9 to 9:45 a.m. on the park's Woody Plant Trail. Meet at the suspension bridge downstream from the Lake Devil stone dam. A hike from 10 to 11 a.m. will cover the Discovery on the Lake Trail. Meet at the suspension bridge. A hike from 3 to 3:45 p.m. will be along the CCC Trail. All are rated easy.

Fish in the new year

The annual Polar Bear bass tournament will be held Sunday at Beaver Lake out of Prairie Creek park. Fishing is from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Entry fee is $75 per boat. The fee must be paid in cash on tournament morning. No checks or credit cards accepted.

Lake sees seasonal closure

Lake Fayetteville is closed through Jan. 14 for its seasonal closure. Trails around the lake will be open. Lake Sequoyah, usually closed during these dates, will remain open.

Cool camping opportunity

Winter camping is offered at Beaver Lake through March. Campsites are available at Lost Bridge North, Prairie Creek, Horseshoe Bend and Hickory Creek parks. Camping on the White River below Beaver Dam is available at Dam Site River park.

Visit www.recreation.gov to reserve a site or call (877) 444-6777. For questions call the Beaver Lake project office of the Army Corps of Engineers at (479) 636-1210.

Trails close for deer hunt

Most trails at Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area will be closed for a limited permit deer hunt Jan. 7-8. Closed trails include Hidden Diversity multiuse trail, Monument Trails Wolf Den and Karst loops, Shaddox Hollow, Sinking Stream, Pigeon Roost.

At 12,000 acres, Hobbs is Arkansas' largest state park and the only Arkansas state park that allows hunting.