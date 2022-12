Friends we lost in 2022; Obituaries January - June 2022

Jan. 5, 2022

Geneva Lucille Ellen Burnett, 90, of Rogers, Ark., died Dec. 28, 2021, in Northwest Medical in Bentonville.

Danny Glen Hall, 68, of Pea Ridge, Ark., died Jan 1, 2022, in Rogers, Ark.

Darlene Russell, 70, of Garfield, Ark., died Dec. 29, 2021, in Little Rock, Ark., surrounded by her family.

Russell Howard Yeates, Jr. 81, of Pea Ridge, Ark., died Dec., 29, 2021, in Northwest Medical in Bentonville.

Jan. 12

Veda Mae Bahl, 94, of Pea Ridge, Ark., died Monday, Jan. 3, in Bentonville surrounded by her family.

Carolyn Jane Foster, 63, of Gateway, Ark., died Jan. 5, 2022, after many years of chronic illness.

Danny Glen Hall, 68, of Pea Ridge, Ark., died Jan. 1, 2022, in Mercy Hospital in Rogers, Ark.

Jan. 19

Kevin Charles Felgenhauer, Sr., 68, of, Pea Ridge, Ark., died Jan. 11, 2022, in Northwest Medical Center in Bentonville.

Marianne Smith, 74, of Pea Ridge, Ark., died Jan. 11, 2022, in Mercy Hospital in Rogers.

Jan. 26

Lee Otis Hall, 84, of Pea Ridge, Ark., died Jan. 20, 2022, in Mercy Hospital in Rogers.

Susan Faye Harris, 72, of Pea Ridge, Ark., died Jan. 19, 2022, in Rogers.

Eldon Dale Long, 67, of Gentry, Ark., died Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, in Siloam Springs Hospital.

James LeLand Mayfield, 87, of Garfield, Ark., died Jan. 15, 2022, in Mercy Hospital in Rogers.

Winvell Ray Trussell, 83, of Pineville, Mo., died Jan. 20, 2022, in Northwest Medical Center in Springdale.

Feb. 2

Melissa Ann Barnett, 50, of Washburn, Mo., died Jan. 21, 2022, in Springfield, Mo.

William Roger Harris, 79, of Pea Ridge, Ark., died Jan. 26, 2022, at Highland Health and Rehab in Bella Vista.

Johnny (John) Franklin Montgomery, 92, of Little Flock, Ark., died peacefully at his home on Jan. 25, 2022.

Veturia Jean "Terry" Warner Rusher, 56, of Rogers, Ark., died Jan. 27, 2022.

Feb. 9

Melissa Ann Barnett, 50, of Washburn, Mo., died Jan. 21, 2022, in Springfield, Mo.

Clara Juanita Meyer Fisher- Fields, 94, died on Jan. 30, 2022.

Jerry Steven Gilbow, 64, of Garfield, Ark., passed away January 25, 2022 at Northwest Medical Center in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Susan "Dionne" Trammell Leep, 51, of Pea Ridge, Ark., died Feb. 3 in Bentonville, Ark.

Vyrel Dean (Rife-Bishop) Poston, 92, Pea Ridge, Ark., died Feb. 1, 2022, in her home in Pea Ridge.

David Treadwell, 64, of Jacket, Mo., died Jan. 31, 2022, in Northwest Medical Center in Bentonville, Ark.

Shirley G. Wagner, 70, of Pea Ridge, Ark., died Feb. 3, 2022, in Mercy Hospital in Rogers.

Stephen Andrew Worley, 72, of Eureka Springs, Ark., died Jan. 31, 2022, in his home.

Feb. 16

Martha Ann Baker, 73, of Bentonville, Ark., died Feb. 8, 2022.

Melinda Ann Mercer, 57, of Rogers, Ark., died Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in Rogers.

Feb. 23

Larry Wayne Carlile, 65, died Feb. 19, 2022, in his home in Bentonville.

Donald A. McAllister, 95, of Pea Ridge, Ark., died on Feb. 15, 2022.

March 2

Tina Lee Antrim Grieve, 65, died on Feb. 23, 2022, after a brief illness surrounded by family.

James "Jimmie" LeRoy Swanson, 77, of Springdale, Ark., died Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, in Northwest Medical Center in Springdale.

March 9

Donnis Ruth Daniels, 73, of Summers, Ark., died Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, at home.

Jackie Junior Davis, 87, of Bentonville, Ark., died Feb. 27, 2022.

George Alan Julian, 55, of Pea Ridge, Ark., died Feb. 25, 2022, in Northwest Medical Center in Bentonville.

Donald Larry Moyer, 69, of Rogers, Ark., died March 1, 2022, in Bentonville.

March 16

Dimple Mae Metcalf Henson, 93, of Garfield, Ark., died Friday, March 11.

March 23

George Robert Kuhnert, 85, of Pea Ridge, Ark., died March 16, 2022, in his home.

James LeLand Mayfield, 87, of Garfield, Ark., died Jan. 15, 2022, in Mercy Hospital in Rogers.

Timothy Monroe Weaver, 56, of Eureka Springs, Ark., died March 18, 2022, in Mercy Hospital in Rogers.

March 30

Elizabeth Ann Presley Bertschy, 80, of Pea Ridge, Ark., died Wednesday, March 23, 2022, in her home in Pea Ridge.

Cameron Todd Colvin, 32, of Garfield, Ark., died March 23, 2022, in Bentonville.

Billy Ray Dryden, 84, of Pea Ridge, Ark., died March 19, 2022, in Springdale.

Kathleen Marie Iles, 64, died March 21, 2022.

Nelda Faye Merriman, 84, died Friday, March 18, 2022, in Freeman Hospital in Neosho, Mo.

Charity Grace Rohrbough, 22, of Bentonville, Ark., died March 21, 2022, as the result of an automobile accident.

April 6

Paul Randall (Randy) Cline, 54, died March 29, 2022, in Mercy Hospital in Springfield, Mo.

Carroll Lee Duffield Haggard, 77, died at home peacefully with her family by her side on Thursday, March 17, 2022.

Max Edward McCann, 80, Lowell, Ark., died Saturday, April 2, 2022, in Springdale.

April 13

Melvin Dean Pittsenbarger, 84, of Garfield, Ark., died April 4, 2022, in Bentonville.

Ricky Dakota Sanchez, 20, of Pea Ridge, Ark., died suddenly and tragically on April 2, 2022.

June René Smith, 64, of Seligman, Mo., died April 7, 2022, in Bentonville.

April 20

Dennis Wayne Adams, 66, of Rogers, Ark., died April 14, 2022, in Circle of Life Hospice in Springdale.

Lynne Turner Downing, 79, of, Bentonville, Ark., died April 12, 2022.

April 27

John Edward Ayres, 75, of Hindsville, Ark., died Friday, April 15, in Fayetteville.

May 4

John Paul Erwin, 61, of Pea Ridge, Ark., died April 25, 2022, in Mercy Hospital in Rogers.

Evelyn June Fletcher, 87, of Jacket, Mo., died Thursday, April 28, in Regency Hospital in Springdale.

Gary Dale Shook, 87, of Skiatook, Okla., formally of Pea Ridge, Ark., died April 29, 2022.

May 11

Phyllis June Long, 65, of Bentonville, Ark., died May 8, 2022, in Northwest Medical Center in Bentonville.

May 18

None reported.

May 25

None reported.

June 1

Jimmy Don "Jim" Hill, 85, of Bentonville, Ark., died on May 24, 2022, with family at his residence in Bentonville after fighting cancer to a months-long time.

Ronda Marie Stanley, 53, of Pea Ridge, Ark., died Wednesday, May 25, 2022.

June 8

Kody Nathaniel Greene 24, of Pea Ridge, Ark., died June 2, 2022.

Eddie Joe Harris, 81, of Bella Vista, Ark., died June 1, 2022.

Phyllis Ilene Marcum, 77, of Pea Ridge, Ark., died June 4, 2022.

Vivian Marcelle Snow, 89, of Bella Vista, Ark., died Sunday June 5, 2022, in her home.

William Vern Walton, 95, of Pea Ridge, Ark., died June 2, 2022, in Mercy Hospital in Rogers.

June 15

Steven Lewis Merritt, 67, died June 4, 2022.

Sandra Fay Morgan, 61, of Pea Ridge, Ark., died June 6, 2022.

Sheila Renae Snow Musteen, 69, of Bella Vista, Ark., died June 9, 2022.

June 22

Jackie Darrel Easley, 79, of Rogers, Ark., died Sunday, June 19, in Jamestown Nursing and Rehab in Rogers.

June 29

Jack Daryl 'Jack' Easley, 79, of Rogers, Ark., died Sunday, June 19, in Jamestown Nursing and Rehab in Rogers.

Julie Marie Johnson, 60, of Pea Ridge, Ark., died June 19, 2022.

Alice "Lometa" Sandlin, 82, of Bentonville, Ark., died Sunday, June 19, 2022.