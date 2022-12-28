Fire Chief Powell resigned

Pea Ridge Fire Chief Jared Powell has resigned.

Powell submitted his letter of resignation dated Thursday, Dec. 22, to Mayor Jackie Crabtree and mayor-elect Nathan See.

According to the letter, Powell said he intends to use his remaining 10 days of vacation for family time. His resignation is effective Jan. 9, 2023.

Mayor Jackie Crabtree confirmed that Powell had submitted his resignation.

"I think it will be best for the city," Crabtree said.

Mayor-elect Nathan See said the resignation was requested because Powell was "not fulfilling the duties of the position" and because of his "lack of presence" in the office.

"It was not healthy for the department and it wasn't healthy for him trying to do both roles," See said, referring to Powell working as a nurse at Freeman Hospital in Joplin, Mo., while also serving as full-time fire chief. "It was a disservice for him to be at Freeman from 7 to 7 and trying to work here and not being present those days he did work at Freeman.

"It'll be a good thing for the future of the Fire Department," See said. "It will be a progressive move."

See said he plans to appoint an interim chief and also to meet with a group of fire chiefs from neighboring jurisdictions to form a panel to hire a new chief.

"My first duty as mayor is finding a new fire chief," See said.

Powell was not available for comment.