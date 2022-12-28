Benton County Jail

Tuesday, Dec. 13

6:09 p.m. Stephanie Sears, 41, Rogers, by Pea Ridge Police, possession of drug paraphernalia

8:23 p.m. Joseph Adams, 19, Pea Ridge, by Rogers Police, contempt of court

Wednesday, Dec. 14

6:53 p.m. Christy Guthrie, 46, Garfield, by BCSO, disorderly conduct; public intoxication

Thursday, Dec. 15

12:21 a.m. Ethan Pearce, 26, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, possession of a controlled substance

2:25 a.m. Kelly Newberry, 44, Garfield, by Bella Vista Police, possession of a controlled substance; careless and prohibited driving; insurance required

10:49 p.m. Luke Patton, 18, Pea Ridge,

Friday, Dec. 16

1:10 a.m. Ricky Lee McElroy, 45, Seligman, Mo., by Pea Ridge Police, possession of a controlled substance meth/cocaine; possession drug paraphernalia meth/cocaine; failure to register motor vehicle; insurance required

Saturday, Dec. 17

3:35 a.m. Joseph John Pfeiler, 45, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, speeding more than 15 mph over speed limit; violation of Omnibus DWI Act; possession of a controlled substance; possession drug paraphernalia

Sunday, Dec. 18

2:42 a.m. Lori Stobaugh, 53, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, refusal to submit to chemical test; speeding; driving left of center; violation of Omnibus DWI Act

Monday, Dec. 19

1:48 a.m. Adam Villines, 33, Garfield, by Pea Ridge Police, driving left of center; failure to stop or yield; violation of Omnibus DWI Act; violation of concealed weapon

Tuesday, Dec. 20

6:46 p.m. Nick Alan Rounds, 40, Pea Ridge, by Rogers Police, revocation of probation/parole; failure to appear; obstructing governmental operations

Wednesday, Dec. 21

1:53 p.m. Jennifer Marie Schriner, 29, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, possession of a controlled substance (PCS); possession of drug paraphernalia meth/cocaine

2:05 a.m. Bobby Price, 46, Avoca, by BCSO, driving with suspended/revoked driver's license; improper use of registration; failure to appear; possession of a controlled substance; insurance required, possession of drug paraphernalia meth/cocaine

Thursday, Dec. 22

2:36 p.m. Uriah Varble, 21, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, speeding; first violation of Omnibus DWI Act