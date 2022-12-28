Sign in
Benefit breakfast slated

by From Staff Reports | Today at 3:00 a.m.

A fundraiser breakfast beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, for the former Little Flock Police Chief, Jesse Martinez who passed away Dec. 14, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer, is being sponsored by GY6ix.

The family is in need of assistance with medical expenses and other financial needs. Pancakes, sausage (or bacon), juice and water will be served.

Come help us honor the former police chief and United States Marine and help financially support this sweet family through this unimaginable hard time, GY6ix officials said.

The breakfast will be held at Sunshine School and Development Center, 3400 N. Woods Lane, Rogers.

