Wheeler, Blackhawks roll over Gentry in 4A-1 opener

Ben Wheeler had to be a varsity spectator last season for a Bentonville team that advanced to the Class 6A state title game.

In the offseason, Wheeler's family moved to neighboring Pea Ridge and all eyes are on the 6-foot-6-inch junior. Wheeler and the Blackhawks are off to a flying start to the season after Thursday night's 49-23 home win against Gentry in the 4A-1 Conference opener.

Wheeler scored a game-high 16 points and showed off a growing perimeter game with three 3-pointers that fueled the Blackhawks (9-4, 1-0). The length Wheeler brings to the middle of the Pea Ridge defense had a big impact on the defensive end as well, said Blackhawks coach Trent Loyd.

"I thought this was one of our better games defensively," said Loyd. "We did a good job of flying around. But we have to do a better job once we get our stops at the other end. I felt like we forced some things early after we guarded really well. We've got to be better decision makers in transition. But defensively, very proud of that effort."

The Blackhawks traded blows with Gentry (3-6, 0-1) early in what looked like it could be a high-scoring game. Gentry hit four 3-pointers in the opening quarter with Hayden Henry and Addison Taylor each knocking down a pair of shots from deep.

Pea Ridge countered with Wheeler hitting a pair of 3s and throwing down a dunk in transition to take an 18-14 lead at the end of the quarter when Zion Whitmore nailed a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Whitmore, a sophomore, scored on back-to-back possessions to start the second quarter for Pea Ridge, but it was the Blackhawks' defense that dominated the game for the next three quarters.

"He transferred here over the summer," said Loyd of Whitmore. "Day one, he just bought in. He's just trying to do whatever it takes for us to be successful as a team, and when you have guys come in and do that, it makes everything easier."

Gentry scored just 7 points over the next two-plus quarters and scored just 1 point in the second quarter and 2 in the fourth.

Whitmore finished with 9 points for the Blackhawks and Josh Turner added 7.

Wheeler said he tried to learn as much as he could last season from a Bentonville varsity team that included several Division I college prospects, but he still longed to play on the center stage.

"It was frustrating, I'm not going to lie," he said. "But it was also good because I got to see what a good team plays like every day playing with those guys. I loved the chemistry they had. So to be on the team and part of that program, I think really impacts the way that I play now. I'm glad at the way it turned out."

Wheeler showed Thursday night that he has a well-rounded game as both a back-to-the-basket post player, and also the ability to step out beyond the arc. He had a pair of 3-pointers in the first quarter and added another triple later.

"I'm grateful that my teammates see where my strengths are and allow me to be out there," said Wheeler. "And I think coach also expected that when he saw my height. A lot of people are taking risks and put themselves in uncomfortable situations just so I can be out there, like Luke Baker (No. 10) playing inside a lot. So I'm really grateful for that."

Wheeler said it was a family decision to make the move from Bentonville to Pea Ridge, that his father liked the smaller community. He said he was immediately welcomed into the program by his teammates.

A big game loomed on the horizon on Tuesday, Dec. 20, as the Blackhawks were scheduled to travel to Farmington to take on a Cardinals team that is a Class 4A state champion contender. Wheeler said the team has tried to prepare for teams like Farmington with a tough nonconference schedule that has included two games with powerhouse County Line. Two of the Blackhawks' four losses have come to County Line, but the second loss in the finals of the Rumble at the Ridge tournament was a much closer loss.

"You could see in that game that we are starting to come together," said Wheeler. "We started putting our bodies on the line and I think that's going to prepare us for what's coming up in conference. Just being tough. Toughness is our key."

Girls

Gentry 57, Pea Ridge 28

The Lady Pioneers turned up the defensive intensity and rolled to a mercy-rule win in the 4A-1 Conference opener.

Alyssa McCarty scored a game-high 21 points for Gentry (8-3, 1-0). Shelby Still scored 17 for the Lady Pioneers, who have won five of their past six games. Gentry knocked down seven 3-pointers in the game.

Pea Ridge (8-5, 0-1) got 7 points each from McKenzie Stites and Leah Telgemeier. The Lady Blackhawks were to travel to Farmington Tuesday, Dec. 20, to take on the Lady Cardinals. Gentry was to host Prairie Grove Tuesday. Both games were to tip off at 6 p.m.

