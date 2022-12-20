Sweet potatoes and marshmallows

Recipe from the kitchen of Dorris Mounce

4 large sweet potatoes

1 stick butter

1 c. sugar

pinch salt

4 eggs

1 can evaporated milk

1/2 c. pecans, chopped

marshmallows

Boil four good-sized sweet potatoes until tender. Peel off skin. Beat well and throw away strings. Beat in one stick butter and sugar to taste, a pinch of salt and four eggs. Beat well.

Add canned milk. (This will be soupy.)

Add nuts, if desired.

Pour into buttered 9- by 13-inch dish. Bake at 350 for an hour.

Place marshmallows on top, then set back in oven for a few minutes to melt and slightly brown.

•••

Subscribers -- The Times would like to share readers' recipes. Recipes may be mailed to P.O. Box 25, Pea Ridge, AR, 72751; or emailed to [email protected]