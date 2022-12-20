Sweet potatoes and marshmallows
Recipe from the kitchen of Dorris Mounce
4 large sweet potatoes
1 stick butter
1 c. sugar
pinch salt
4 eggs
1 can evaporated milk
1/2 c. pecans, chopped
marshmallows
Boil four good-sized sweet potatoes until tender. Peel off skin. Beat well and throw away strings. Beat in one stick butter and sugar to taste, a pinch of salt and four eggs. Beat well.
Add canned milk. (This will be soupy.)
Add nuts, if desired.
Pour into buttered 9- by 13-inch dish. Bake at 350 for an hour.
Place marshmallows on top, then set back in oven for a few minutes to melt and slightly brown.
