Retirement celebration replete with smiles and tears

Smiles and tears, pats on the back, handshakes and hugs flowed in abundance Friday afternoon as community residents, city employees and neighboring officials stopped by to wish Mayor Jackie Crabtree well on his upcoming retirement.

Since taking office in January 1995, Jackie Crabtree has served as mayor of this growing Ozark city being re-elected six times until this year when he did not seek re-election.

Crabtree was feted with a retirement celebration Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, with food, cake and punch as well as speeches, roasts and plaques from state and federal officials.

City Clerk Sandy Button, who has served the city since 1977, presented Crabtree with a plaque and told several stories about him, eliciting laughter from those in attendance.

U.S. Sen. John Boozman sent a plaque and a flag that had flown over the U.S. Capitol to Crabtree. Unable to attend Friday, he came to town Friday, Dec. 1, to treat Crabtree to lunch and present a statement to him.

Arkansas Senator Cecile Bledsoe, unable to attend, sent a framed certificate honoring Crabtree lauding his years of "... stalwart leadership as the city's mayor, he shepherded the City of Pea Ridge through almost three decades of growth and development while continually building the foundation for a bright future...."

U.S. Congressman Steve Womack (AR-3) spoke on the House floor Wednesday, Dec. 14, to honor Crabtree. A video of the speech was aired at the celebration.

Jordan Hale, field representative for Woman, presented a replica challenge coin from Womack to Crabtree.

Womack said: "Mr. Speaker, I rise today to honor the retirement of a pillar of the Third District, lifelong Arkansan, and exemplary public servant--Mayor Jackie Crabtree of Pea Ridge, Ark.

"As a former mayor myself, I have high standards for those in the position. And -- I can say with certainty -- Jackie has been a distinguished leader.

"Few can remember a time in Pea Ridge when Jackie wasn't the mayor.

"To love, to serve, and to promote Pea Ridge have been the pillars of his service.

"There is no growth project or improvement of consequence that has happened in the last quarter century that doesn't have the fingerprints of Mayor Crabtree on it.

"From new sidewalks, parks, and sewer infrastructure to city buildings, walking trails, and water lines, his vision has transformed the city.

"He also led many firsts. He was the first full-time mayor, brought in the first full-time fire and paramedic departments, and even started the Christmas tree lighting and decorations downtown to name a few.

"Those examples only scratch the surface of his accomplishments.

"To me, there is no greater illustration of his success than the thousands of new residents who have flocked to Pea Ridge. It's a vibrant destination--one where people want to live, work, and raise their families.

"Jackie, congratulations on a terrific career and a life of serving your community.

"Your hard work has been instrumental to building a better future.

"While I know your high school sweetheart, Freida, son Eric, and granddaughters will enjoy the extra time you'll have for them--know your leadership will be sorely missed.

"My friend, I welcome you to the former mayors' club! Congrats!"

TIMES photograph by Annette Beard Retiring Mayor Jackie Crabtree, right, hands keys to incoming mayor Nathan See at the retirement celebration for Crabtree Friday, Dec. 16, 2022.



