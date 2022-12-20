Recollections

50 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic

Vol. 7 No. 51

Thursday, Dec. 21, 1972

The city of Pea Ridge grew by more than 100 acres Monday and took an important step to meet the challenge of present and expected growth. The Council voted to authorize the city's engineer, Carl Yates, to file application with the Federal Environmental Protection Agency seeking a grant to assist in a major sewer improvement-expansion program for the city.

The School Board took formal steps to place a proposed $375,000 bond issue before the voters of the district next March for the purpose of constructing and equipping a new gymnasium, making additions and improvements to the existing elementary classroom facilities.

40 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic-Scene

Vol. 17 No. 51

Wednesday, Dec. 22, 1982

Christmas is for children -- or so it seems, from all the children's activities that have taken place in the Christmas season so far in Pea Ridge country.

Sewers, city court, fire funds and city personnel discussions kept the Pea Ridge City Council in session for five and a half hours Thursday night with the personnel matters taking almost four hours in closed session. Mayor Lester Hall said only matters allowed by the FOIA were discussed.

Twelve Corners Church is the latest victim in the rash of Pea ridge country church break-ins, combing vandalism and burglary. The public address system and other items were stolen.

30 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Country Times

Vol. 27 No. 51

Thursday, Dec. 24, 1992

Pea Ridge School has passed its final inspection for accreditation by the North Central Association of Colleges and Schools with flying colors.

Randy Bryant of Pea Ridge said he has decided to serve in both positions to which he's been elected -- School Board and as a member of the Arkansas House of Representatives.

The Pea Ridge City Council voted to accept a bid for a hydro-pillar water tower of $589,787 from Des Moines Co. of Newell, Ga.

20 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 37 No. 51

Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2002

Eight-year councilman John Easley served at his lat meeting Monday before returning to being just a regular citizen. He did not seek re-election. A life-long resident of Pea Ridge and owner of Easley's Ace Hardware for 40 years, Easley served as mayor in the 1960s and most recently served on the City Council.

Pea Ridge superintendent Virgil Freeman told the School Board that he feels the district has enjoyed a solid first semester.

Cortney Brudette played a trumpet solo in "God Bless the USA" during the Pea Ridge Bands' Christmas concert Sunday. The high school cafetorium had standing room only for both band and choir members.

10 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 47 No. 51

Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2012

Jo Staats remembers sitting under the table making corsages from the cast-off flowers her grandmother, Lennie Matkins, threw to her. Little did she know then that would lead her into a career in the flower industry. She recently opened Family Florist in Pea Ridge.

As some students made out their lists of what they wanted to receive for Christmas, others made lists of what they want to give. Members of the Student Council collected canned foods to share with the Pea Ridge Ministerial Alliance to share with families receiving gifts through the Angel Tree ministry.