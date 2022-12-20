Police officers bless children with shopping

Fifteen children from the Pea Ridge schools were treated to a shopping expedition for Christmas thanks to members of the Pea Ridge Fraternal Order of Police and Pea Ridge Police Department.

There was one officer per child as well as some support personnel.

"I think it went really, really well," said Pea Ridge Police Lt. John Langham. "Everybody was pretty excited to get to do that for the children in the area."

"The kids had a blast!

"It was very well received," he said.

Every child was given $200 to spend any way they chose, but were encouraged to buy for themselves. After shopping, the children and police officers shared lunch, played games and spent the day together.

"Each of the children is assigned to an officer ... the kids usually stick with that officer throughout the day and the event. They get to know more about each other and walk away with a bit more of a relationship," Langham said.

"We feel really good about it -- that we get that opportunity that these kids have a Christmas they might not otherwise. We really enjoy having that time with them; it's something we don't get to every day," Langham said.

Courtesy photographs Pea Ridge Police officers took students from Pea Ridge schools Christmas shopping recently for the Shop with a Cop program.



