OPINION: Finding joy in anticipation, in giving, serving

The joys of Christmas do not have to be limited to December.

Finding joy in giving, in serving is delightful and a blessing to the giver and the receiver.

Anticipation is part of the fun of Christmas.

As children, anticipating receiving gifts, my brothers and I could barely sleep on Christmas Eve and usually awakened way before dawn.

Apparently, my brothers and I had awakened Mother once too often on Christmas mornings so she made the rule we could not wake her until the TV station came on. (In the 1960s, television stations did not air programs 24 hours a day. Usually, it began about 6 a.m.)

So we would turn on the little black and white television and sit on the floor or lay on the couch mesmerized by the multi-colored lights on the tree, the beautifully wrapped packages beneath the tree and stare at the black and white image on the screen until the National Anthem sounded and programming began.

Then, we raced to Mother's bedroom to wake her and the pandemonium would begin.

I clearly remember the year I was allowed to "stay up late" and play Santa with Mother after my brothers went to bed. She had gotten the boys a train set and together, we put the track together, arranged a village, strung black sewing thread on plastic utility poles and tested the engine. It was fun and exciting to be part of the giving.

We went into the kitchen for milk and cookies and heard a crash -- my kitten had climbed up the tree and it fell, breaking glass balls and destroying our beautiful railroad and village. But, together, we put it all back up and the boys were none the wiser when they found their surprises the next morn.

As a young mother, I took great delight in finding just the right gift for each child and anticipated their reactions.

Seeing their joy was rewarding.

Experiencing the joy of giving is rewarding and I had the pleasure of visiting with several people recently who had only recently discovered that joy.

One young man said that although he had grown up attending church, he had never experienced serving others. He admitted that as the youngest in his family, he was a bit spoiled and selfish, but now, as a young adult, he finds joy in giving.

Our community is blessed by generous and kind people and many programs bless the children and adults in our area. Every time there's a tragedy -- a house fire, for instance -- many people step up to give to those who've lost their homes and belongings.

There are several food pantries, Bright Futures, Angel Tree, the Giving Gallery at Pea Ridge Freewill Baptist, the gift giveaway at The Ridge Church to name a few.

There are families in our area who, for one reason or another, do not have financial means to provide adequately for their children. Their needs are not limited to Christmas gifts. There are many ways to provide for others and we should not let the few abuses of the system to prevent us from being generous.

We don't typically have panhandlers in Pea Ridge. But there is need here. We may not see it because of the circles in which we travel, but we can find out about them if we truly want to help.

Teachers, preachers, police all see evidence of families in need.

As parents and grandparents, maybe we can help our children to not only anticipate receiving gifts, but giving gifts. We can help them learn to save money from chores to buy gifts for their parents and to see the needs of their peers.

It may seem an antiquated notion, but hand-made gifts are still appreciated, whether it be a craft or a food item. A baking day with children may yield loaves of bread, cakes or cookies to share with neighbors.

Our lives transition through many stages and some times, we may be more the receiver than the giver. But, as we mature, hopefully we practice giving more than taking and teach our children, our grandchildren, those under our influence, to do the same.

•••

Editor's note: Annette Beard is the managing editor of The Times of Northeast Benton County, chosen the best small weekly newspaper in Arkansas for five years. A native of Louisiana, she moved to northwest Arkansas in 1980 to work for the Benton County Daily Record. She has nine children, six sons-in-law, a daughter-in-law, nine grandsons and six granddaughters. The opinions expressed are those of the author. She can be reached at [email protected]